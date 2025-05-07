Lance McCullers Jr. Ready To Become High-End Pitcher for Astros Again
The Houston Astros finally got Lance McCullers Jr. back to the Major League mound.
It was a long time coming for both parties after he last pitched in 2022 before making his long-awaited return on May 4.
McCullers looked solid in his return, pitching 3 2/3 scoreless innings where he allowed three hits and walked three, but he also struck out four on his way to working out of those jams.
No one quite knows what to expect out of the former ace.
Prior to his outing this year, he has undergone surgery to repair the flexor tendon in his pitching arm and to remove a bone spur, while also undergoing that same surgery ahead of the 2022 campaign.
Because of that, it should come as no surprise that McCullers was proud of his return to the mound.
"From where I've come the last couple of years, especially where I was early this offseason, I would lie to you guys if I didn't say I was pretty proud of myself getting back," he said, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.
But now that his return start is in the books, McCullers is looking to become the high-end pitcher he once was for this franchise.
"At the same time, I expect more out of myself and I know I'll be better as the starts progress," he said.
The Astros are hoping that's the case.
While this lineup continues to search for ways to become the dominant unit that it has been in the past, it's been the pitching staff that has kept them in games and closed out leads when they are given them.
Adding McCullers to the equation will boost the rotation if he can give Houston solid outings.
How much he's pushed and how deep he goes into games whenever he does start will be further determined once he gets more outings under his belt.
For now, everyone is happy that McCullers is back on the mound.