Look: Workers Adding Daikin Park Logo to Houston Astros Stadium Roof
Earlier this offseason the Houston Astros announced that Minute Maid Park would be no more. With the beverage company’s naming rights expired, the Astros turned to Daikin for a 15-year corporate naming rights sponsorship for the stadium.
While Daikin is a Japanese-based company, it has a 4.23-million-square-foot "technology park" in nearby Waller, a facility known to locals as the “comfortplex.”
The HVAC company will have its signage plastered all over the park when the Astros return for their home opener later this month. While the team is gearing up for the season, workers are getting all of the old Minute Maid Park signage out and putting up new Daikin Park signage.
That appears to include the retractable roof.
Josh, an X (former Twitter) user known by the handle @HTownGuy32 got the view of the roof, fully retracted with workers on top and the beginnings of Daikin’s blue logo with white lettering taking shape.
That would be a strategically smart play on Daikin’s part. The park, situated in downtown Houston, is on the flight plan of many airlines, including Southwest Airlines, which bases most of its flights out of nearby Hobby Airport. Anyone flying to Hobby from the north and the west, especially, would get a look at the logo as they fly in.
Daikin will be third corporate sponsor of the park. When the park first opened in 2000 and the Astros moved from the legendary Astrodome, the park was called Enron Field, after the global energy company that based itself in Houston.
But Enron went through scandal for accounting fraud, file bankruptcy and surrendered the naming rights in 2002. Minute Maid, which is now headquartered in Sugar Land, which is the home of the Astros’ Triple-A affiliate, took over the naming rights in 2003.
The Astros have called three ballparks home since they became a Major League team in 1962. The Houston Colt .45s, the first name of the team, opened their inaugural season at Colt Stadium, which was built as a temporary stadium while the Astrodome was being built.
The Astrodome, which opened in 1965 as the first indoor stadium in the world. Dubbed the “Eighth Wonder of the World,” it served as the Astros’ home from 1965-1999. The Astrodome still stands, though it is not in use, and sets next to NRG Stadium, which hosts NFL and college football.