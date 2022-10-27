Skip to main content

Lucas Giolito Claims All Teams Were Cheating in 2017

Lucas Giolito appeared on a podcast Tuesday to discuss the 2022 season and the upcoming World Series and the narrative surrounding the Houston Astros.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The narrative is old. You're probably tired of hearing it, so are the players. Rob Manfred completed his investigation and didn't strip the Houston Astros of anything but draft picks.

That said, Lucas Giolito appeared on the Chris Rose Rotation podcast Tuesday to discuss the 2022 playoffs and his Chicago White Sox.

During the course of the discussion, Rose asked Giolito if the Astros needed to win a World Series in 2022 to legitimize their six year run, implying by this that the Astros weren't deserving of their 2017 ring.

Giolito though, thought differently, "Here's the thing, it's like it's all those teams were cheating than I think.

"Based on everything I've heard, it was like all the teams that were in the postseason that year were doing the same sh*t."

Scroll to continue

Read More

Hear that Los Angeles?

As a ballplayer himself, Giolito has some insightful knowledge into what his coworkers were doing, moreso than any reporter. If the teams that the Astros beat were doing the same thing, then it was a level playing field in the end.

"I think that's also kinda why the players kinda had that half-apology energy when they were apologizing for all this stuff, because they probably knew like 'Man we got caught, but everyone was kinda doing this stuff,'" Giolito said.

This sheds some light of the perspective of other players and fans who take a holier than thou approach. If other players were cheating that year then they have no right to criticize what the Astros were doing.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
  2. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  3. Can the Houston Astros Handle the Loss of Yordan Álvarez?
  4. Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
  5. Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
  6. Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  7. Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
  8. Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
  9. Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
  10. Yordan Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!

In This Article (1)

Houston Astros
Houston Astros

USATSI_10388178
News

Lucas Giolito Claims All Teams Were Cheating in 2017

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19266120
News

Five Astros Named Finalists for Silver Slugger Awards

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19262125
News

Verlander Named AL Comeback Player of the Year Finalist

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19241751
Opinions

Although Used Limitedly, Astros Rookie Brown Has Been Reliable in Postseason

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19181153
Opinions

Inside the Astros and Phillies Writers Predict World Series Outcome

By Lauren Amour, Kenny Van Doren, Leo Morgenstern, Kade Kistner, Ben Silver and Alex Carr
USATSI_19177915
News

Four Former Astros Could Win World Series with Phillies

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19291465
News

For Astros' Bregman, It Was About Consistency in First Two Series

By Kenny Van Doren
IMG_5520
Prospects

Driven to Succeed: Astros Prospect Espinosa Has Become a Quick Riser

By Kenny Van Doren