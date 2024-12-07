Members of Houston Astros Organization Seeking Clarity About Future Plans
The Winter Meetings will begin on Monday in Dallas, Texas, giving the Houston Astros and other teams around the league a chance to improve their rosters. At the very least, it should help the Astros understand what's happening around the league.
They're arguably one of the more interesting teams around Major League Baseball this winter, as there are many questions that have to be answered within Houston's front office.
That seems to be the problem right now for the Astros. Although Alex Bregman is undoubtedly the biggest priority, there seems to be confusion about what's happening.
If they don't retain the right-handed slugger, where will they go from there? Is the front office willing to give him the money he wants? They've already offered him a contract, but some have suggested that it isn't enough.
Does that mean Bregman is on his way out? These are all questions that need to be answered within the next few days.
According to Chandler Rome of The Athletic, people from the outside aren't the only ones questioning what Houston is doing. From the sound of things, the Astros, even inside the organization, are confused.
“The baseball world will descend upon Dallas with the Houston Astros still in search of a direction. Conversations with people inside and outside of the organization have yielded more ambiguity than absolutes about their offseason plans — myriad options but few conclusions on how to confront a crossroads. Some within the Astros’ organization have sought clarity from decision-makers throughout the past month and a half. Most have been unsuccessful, but front offices aren’t mandated to keep everyone apprised of their methods.”
Rome is correct in his assessment that the front office and ownership don't have to tell anybody what's happening. They have a plan, and whether that plan is right or wrong, it sounds like they'll stick to it. They don't need to tell others, outside of decision-makers, what they plan to do.
While the organization has dealt with some tough free agency cases over the past decade, this seems to be the most confusing.
Even outside of Bregman, there are many questions. The farm system isn't in a position to make a blockbuster trade, the ownership hasn't been willing to hand out big contracts, and Kyle Tucker and Framber Valdez have to be paid in 2025.
It's tough to say this is the beginning of the end for the organization, but things are getting interesting in Houston.