Astros Option Slugging Utility Man Back to Minor League Camp

The Houston Astros reportedly optioned Shay Whitcomb to minor-league camp late Friday night, per The Athletic's Chandler Rome on X (formerly Twitter). The 27-year-old outfielder batted .263/.333/.649 through eight games.

The California native played five games for Team Korea in the World Baseball Classic this spring and batted .214 with two homers and a double.

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Despite not being an elite power hitter in college, Whitcomb quickly grew into his power in professional baseball. The 2020 fifth round pick has hit at least 19 home runs during every professional season thus far, and smashed 35 with 102 RBI across Double-A and Triple-A in 2023.

In 2025, Whitcomb was the Astros' No. 17 prospect and third-ranked outfielder. He's listed as an INF/OF, and can play all over the diamond. Whitcomb spent time at every position except center field, catcher, and pitcher last season.

He's received 20-game callups each of the last two seasons and struggled each time. He posted a 125/.125/.219 slash line over 32 at-bats with Houston last year. Whitcomb has continuously proven he can hit for power, but still struggles with strikeouts.

Shay Whitcomb Hasn’t Spent His Final Days at the MLB Level

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He struck out 165+ times in 2022-23 but dropped it down to 130 across 127 games last season. Over his limited big league experience, he's crushed fastballs while struggling mightily on sliders and sinkers. He has a career -3.7 runs above average against sinkers, and -1.5 against sliders in the MLB per Fangraphs.

With the Astros highly competitive infield, which features four All-Stars and an elite power hitter named Christian Walker, it would be hard to see Whitcomb be the next man up. Houston's No. 4-ranked prospect, Brice Matthews, is likely the next infield depth piece Houston would call up if he doesn't make the opening day roster.

If the Astros decide to give him a shot in the outfield at the MLB level, he'd be competing against No. 11 prospect Zach Cole for playing time, among others. Cole impressed over 15 games in Houston last summer when he hit four homers and produced an .880 OPS.

Cole is projected by MLB.com to make the opening day roster in center field as the Astros still shop center fielder Jake Meyers on the trade block.

Whitcomb is still on the 40-man roster from his initial big-league stint in 2024, which only helps his cause.