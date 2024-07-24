MLB Draft Didn’t Help Houston Astros in Top 100 Prospects List
The Houston Astros selected Walker Janek in the first round of the MLB draft. The Sam Houston star was considered by many to be the best catching prospect in the draft.
But it didn’t impact whether the Astros have a Top 100 prospect in Baseball America’s latest update.
This update includes draftees, whether they’re signed or not. That may sound risky, but the publication made the point that only one first-round pick has gone unsigned since 2019.
But Janek wasn’t deemed ready to break into the Top 100.
MLB Pipeline ranked Janek as the No. 24 overall prospect and the Astros selected him No. 28 overall. With the Bearkats he developed into a top player, including earning Conference USA's 2024 Defensive Player of the Year and winning the Buster Posey Award as college baseball’s best backstop. He also drew attention during his play in the Cape Cod League last summer.
Scouts described him as an aggressive right-handed hitter with impressive bat speed and raw power and needs to reduce his chase out of the strike zone.
The Astros have gone the entire season without a player in the publication’s Top 100 and the system overall is not well thought of, in terms of talent. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t talent in their organizational Top 30.
Houston’s top prospect is outfielder Jacob Melton, who has been in that spot for a year after the Astros traded two outfielders to the New York Mets to re-acquire pitcher Justin Verlander.
Two of Houston’s top five prospects have made their MLB debut this year. Outfielder Joey Loperfido, the No. 2 prospect, earned a call-up in May after a torrid start to the season with Triple-A Sugar Land. The Astros were hoping he could be an answer at first base, where veteran Jose Abreu was struggling.
The Astros released Abreu. Loperfido is back with the Astros and his bat has picked up, as he batted .247 with two home runs and 15 RBI in 34 games. With 97 at-bats, he’s closing on graduating from the publication’s prospect rankings.
Graduation for hitters is when they reach 130 MLB at-bats.
Pitcher Jake Bloss, the No. 5 prospect, was drafted last year and was called up by Houston on June 21 as the rotation was besieged by injuries. He was sent to the injured list after his Major League debut and then activated on July 11. He’s made two starts, both no-decisions, and has a 4.70 ERA.
Players in Baseball America’s rankings were considered based on long-term MLB impact and allowances for the risk of falling short of that ceiling.