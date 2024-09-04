MLB Expert Has Bold Take About Houston Astros Rest of Season Outlook
The Houston Astros have had the most impressive turnaround of any team in baseball this season.
Earlier this summer, they faced a double-digit deficit in the American League West, trailing the Seattle Mariners. Alarms were sounding around the MLB as some analysts thought their reign was coming to a swift end.
Now, sitting in the first week of September, it turns out those sirens were for nothing.
The Astros are now running away with the AL West, as the Mariners’ ineptitude at the plate led to the firing of manager Scott Servais.
Now holding a commanding 6.5-game lead, Houston is the favorite to land the No. 3 seed in the American League playoff bracket. A bye is still within reach, as they are 4.5 back from both the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees and five games behind the Baltimore Orioles for first place.
What can be expected from them for the remainder of the season?
ESPN’s Tim Kurkjian is expecting great things.
A panel of 18 MLB experts gave answers to a series of questions. At the end of the piece, they were asked to make a bold prediction for the final month of the season.
Kurkjian is high on the Astros’ outlook for the remainder of the year.
“The Astros will win the AL West handily and will enter October as the team to beat in the American League,” he wrote.
In an unexpected turn of events, Houston has the largest cushion of any AL division leader. If they continue with this form, they could certainly finish the season with a double-digit lead after facing one earlier in the campaign.
There have been a lot of players contributing to this success. The emergence of Hunter Brown and Spencer Arrighetti has been huge.
Both have pitched like aces over the last few weeks, creating a formidable rotation with Ronel Blanco and Framber Valdez as Justin Verlander tries to round into shape.
In the lineup, Yordan Alvarez remains one of the most feared hitters in baseball. Alex Bregman has found his form and Kyle Tucker could be nearing a return.
With their roster getting healthier for the stretch run, the Astros look to be as dangerous as ever. Their record streak of seven consecutive ALCS appearances could certainly be extended to eight as they are peaking at the right time.