Houston Astros Star Rookie Wins Impressive Award After Dominant Month
Coming into this season, there was never really a thought the Houston Astros would have to utilize their farm system to fill out their starting rotation.
With Jose Urquidy expected to be available to start the year, and the injured duo of Luis Garcia and Lance McCullers Jr. projected to return following the All-Star break, that gave the Astros eight potential options on paper coming down the stretch.
As Houston fans already know, things didn't quite work out that way.
Urquidy never threw a pitch, J.P. France and Cristian Javier underwent season-ending surgeries, and Garcia and McCullers never became healthy enough for the team to activate them.
Because of that, they have had to rely on their top ranked pitching prospect Spencer Arrighetti throughout the year, first giving him an opportunity on April 10 where he started two games before getting sent back down.
The 24-year-old looked completely overwhelmed, giving up nine earned runs in seven innings pitched, but injuries forced them to give the rookie another shot five days after they optioned him to the minors, something he has taken full advantage of throughout this second stint.
While Arrighetti was still getting touched up a bit in June and July with an ERA during those months over 5.00, the right-hander finally found his groove in August.
As this social media post announced, Arrighetti took home his first piece of MLB hardware after he was named AL Rookie of the Month.
His 1.95 ERA was extremely impressive, but his 47 strikeouts is the biggest cause for optimism going forward as he navigates his career. It looks like he has finally found a way to get Major League hitters out with his stuff, something that gives him a great chance to hold onto a spot in the rotation.
It will be interesting to see if these past five starts are the new norm for the youngster, or if it was just a good stretch of innings that is an exception and not the rule.
Arrighetti will be relied upon at some point in the playoffs by the Astros, whether that is as a starter or out of the bullpen.
If he's turned the corner at this point in his career, then he could be a huge factor whenever he's sent out to the mound.