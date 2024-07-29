MLB Insider's Huge Prediction for Astros' Trade Target Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
The Houston Astros have been connected to a potential trade for Toronto Blue Jays star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. many times over the last few weeks.
While Guerrero would be a perfect fit for the Astros, it doesn't sound like the Blue Jays want to move him. He is a huge part of their future plans, even though the two sides haven't been able to get a long-term extension done just yet.
Recently, MLB insider Bob Nightengale made a major prediction for Guerrero. He doesn't see Toronto trading him ahead of the deadline.
"He wants to stay and is willing to sign a long-term extension to do so."
On a side note, Nightengale also made a prediction that the Blue Jays won't end up trading star shortstop Bo Bichette either.
"He may be fleeing for the free-agent door in a year, but if the Blue Jays are going to win a playoff game before this window closes, they need him one more season."
Houston would absolutely love to acquire a first base upgrade ahead of the trade deadline. They also want to bring in a top-notch starting pitcher. Dana Brown would like to be aggressive, but it takes two to tango.
It's no surprise that Guerrero isn't expected to be moved. He's one of the best players in the game and is only 25 years old. Moving on from him would be a major mistake for Toronto.
Outside of Guerrero, there are some other first base options that the Astros could look into. Among those options are Cody Bellinger, Pete Alonso, Josh Bell, and Isaac Paredes.
While Nightengale is just putting forward his opinion, it likely will prove to be correct. That doesn't mean that Houston has to stop trying to persuade the Blue Jays to make a move if they are all in on trying to acquire him.
Expect to continue hearing a flood of rumors over the next couple of days. With the trade deadline coming up quickly on Tuesday, the Astros are going to be a very intriguing team to watch.
Don't be surprised if Houston ends up making an impact trade or two.