New Trade Proposal Would Send Houston Astros Star to Yankees
The Houston Astros have been one of the hottest teams in baseball in recent days. Over their last eight games, they have gone 7-1.
With the small streak that they have been on, the Astros have improved their record to 40-41. They are very much alive in the Wild Card race, but they have some tough decisions coming up.
In a month, the MLB trade deadline will arrive. Houston has been viewed as a team that could be buyers, but they also could be sellers. No one knows what the Astros are going to end up doing.
Should they choose to sell off some talent and build for the future, Houston would have a few players that many teams around the league would be interested in acquiring.
One of their best potential trade chips is star third baseman Alex Bregman. A potential trade suitor for him would be the New York Yankees, who are looking to be very aggressive in trade talks.
The Athletic recently suggested a trade between the Astros and Yankees that would send Bregman to New York.
In the proposed trade idea, he has Houston acquiring right-hander Will Warren and right-hander Clayton Beeter in exchange for Bregman.
"The Yankees could use a different third baseman with DJ LeMahieu looking close to the finish line of his career. Bregman has also been one of the best postseason players over his career and could provide the Yankees with another quality bat in the middle of the order. The Astros have climbed back to .500 and have said they won’t sell, but with how battered their starting pitching has been this season, they could use a reset."
Bregman has put together a decent 2024 season thus far. In 77 games, he has hit .249/.310/.400 to go along with nine home runs and 35 RBI. Those numbers are down from what fans have become used to seeing from him.
As for the return that the Astros would be getting, Warren is currently the No. 7 ranked prospect in the New York system, while Beeter is currently ranked No. 13. Both players have high upside and could give Houston some pitching answers long-term.
While this trade is purely hypothetical, it could make sense for both teams.
Houston will have to make a decision in the next few weeks.
If the Astros think they can compete with their current roster and a trade addition or two, they should buy. But, if they don't see legitimate World Series contention, they should consider selling off a piece or two.