New York Yankees Ready To Eat Contract of RHP Houston Astros Could Use
After the Houston Astros dealt with all of the injuries they did on the bump last season, it's a bit questionable that the front office seems content heading into 2025.
The hope is for a few of those arms to be ready to go throughout the campaign, but the fact is that some of them have frequently dealt with injuries.
It's something the Astros have to consider, and instead of dealing with that potential issue, Houston is one unlucky injury away from having a giant hole in its rotation.
There are ways to fix that, but regardless of whether the Astros trade for or sign a player, they'll have to spend money.
The ideal plan would be to sign a veteran arm on a cheap deal, but there aren't many available.
The next best bet might be to trade for someone like Marcus Stroman. On the outside, Stroman's $18 million salary for 2025 is worrisome. That's a fair argument for Houston to stay away.
However, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the New York Yankees are willing to eat some of his salary.
"The Yankees are still trying to trade Marcus Stroman and are willing to pay down his $18M salary. Should they save money there, the Yankees would have more to spend on an infielder — though don’t expect Alex Bregman or Nolan Arenado."
The Yankees and Astros trading with each other isn't common, but this is a business at the end of the day. Houston could help New York free up money, and the Yankees could give the Astros a starter who they can count on throwing in around 150.0 innings next year.
On paper, a trade makes sense, and could favor both squads if things go as planned.