New York Yankees To 'Make a Run' at Houston Astros Alex Bregman
The Houston Astros are hopeful they can bring back star third baseman Alex Bregman this offseason, however, they have a lot of competition in order to keep him in town.
Now, the list of suitors may have gotten much more serious.
Following Juan Soto's decision to sign with the New York Mets, the New York Yankees are expected to pivot quickly. They have money to spend and they're looking to aggressively replace what they lost in the lineup.
Among the list of moves the Yankees could make, MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY mentioned Bregman being a top candidate.
"The question now is how the losing teams in the Soto sweepstakes rebound? The Yankees now are expected to make a serious push for free agent first baseman Christian Walker, make a run at third baseman Alex Bregman, and perhaps trade for Chicago Cubs outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger."
Bregman would be a solid consolation prize for New York.
While he would not be a one to one replacement in the outfield, he would go a long way towards helping fill the void on offense.
During the 2024 MLB season with the Astros, Bregman played in 145 games where he hit 26 home runs to go along with 75 RBI and a slash line of .260/.315/.453.
Those numbers were a bit less productive than where he has been at in the two previous campaigns, but at 30 years old, Bregman still has quite a bit of baseball left in him, so a five-year deal would make sense for any suitor interested in signing him.
As for Houston, they truly need to figure out a way to keep Bregman.
He has been a top-tier leader for the franchise and has been one of their most important pieces in the lineup. Losing him would be a tough blow for their chances to get back into championship contention in 2025.
It will be interesting to see what ends up happening here.
The Yankees handed Max Fried the most expensive contract for a left-hander in MLB history, coming to agreement on a eight-year, $218 million contract per Jeff Passan of ESPN, but if they were to get more aggressive and truly focus on landing Bregman, the Astros could have some major troubles.
With the MLB offseason heating up, Bregman could make his decision in the near future.