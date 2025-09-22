Inside the Astros

Offensive Slump Continues as Astros Playoff Hopes Dwindle

The Houston Astros have started to find difficulty with their offense as of late, and it has hurt the team as a whole in their push for a postseason spot.

Jeremy Trottier

Sep 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros center fielder Zachary Cole (16) hits a home run against the Seattle Mariners in the third inning at Daikin Park.
Sep 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros center fielder Zachary Cole (16) hits a home run against the Seattle Mariners in the third inning at Daikin Park. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
The Houston Astros are in an extremely interesting position when it comes to their hopes of a Wild Card spot in the MLB postseason. They have fallen quite far behind their division rival, the Seattle Mariners, but they still remain in firm control of the last postseason spot by five games over the Texas Rangers. With six games left in the year, there is still room to miss out on the spot, but a lot would have to go wrong for that to occur.

With such a strong start to their 2025 campaign, the team has rapidly fallen apart in the second half of the year, putting them in contention for Wild Card spots instead of being well ahead for the division lead.

While the pitching staff has had its struggles, the offense has been where the team has truly been missing its stride.

Injuries have played a huge role in this, which has made their production somewhat explainable, but with a postseason run on the line, they need to be able to find some semblance of momentum sooner rather than later.

If they are unable to do so, this could be a pretty quick first series for them, and not in a positive manner.

Where Have the Astros Fallen Short on Offense?

Houston Astros designated hitter Isaac Paredes loses control of his bat on a foul ball, wearing a white jersey.
Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Since the MLB All-Star break, Houston has not produced on offense whatsoever. As was noted in the post below, the Astros only have 241 runs following the break, and a .378 slugging percentage, both of which are among the bottom five in the league during that span.

For reference, in the first half of the season, Houston posted 418 runs and a .411 slugging percentage, both of which were significantly better than their second-half metrics.

The stats are down across the board too, with 62 home runs compared to 110, .684 OPS compared to .734, 94 doubles compared to 143 and a .240 batting average against a .258.

While the pitching from Framber Valdez and some others has followed suit in this negative trend, ultimately, the offense has been one of the more crucial components to success and failure this season for the Astros.

When they were at their best, they were an offensive juggernaut that was backed by reliable and solid pitching; now they have below-average offense and pitching that has been spotty at best.

Hopefully, as the team continues to get more reps and potentially gets players back from injury, they can proceed to improve over time, but it has to be a pretty quick process as they come up on the postseason.

Jeremy Trottier
Jeremy Trottier started his writing journey with WBLZ Media, and has worked through multiple publications with 247Sports, USA Today, Fansided, SBNation and others. He is an avid fan of motorsports and most sports in general, and has completed a degree in sports management to further understand the sports industry. During his time with sports media, he has been credentialed for coverage of Boston College sports, and can often be found attending their football and basketball games as well as expected coverage of their men’s soccer team in the near future. Sports are a large part of his life and career, as he looks to pursue a full time role within the industry someday.

