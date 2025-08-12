Predicting What the Rest of the Season Will Look Like for Astros Star Jeremy Pena
After a huge series win against the New York Yankees, the Houston Astros needed to be able to continue that momentum against the Boston Red Sox to open their series.
With the Seattle Mariners not letting up in the American League West, the six-game stretch for the Astros against two of the better teams from the AL East was important. After four games, Houston has a 3-1 record already and, at worst, has split against two playoff contenders.
For a team that was struggling quite a bit coming into the series against the Yankees, it was good to see them start to perhaps build some momentum.
Even though things have gone well overall, this is a team that has dealt with a significant number of injuries. If not for the depth of the organization, Houston easily could be struggling this year based on the number of key players who have missed time.
Fortunately, with some of their top talent out, they have had some players step up and perform well. One of those players has been their star shortstop.
Jeff Passan of ESPN recently wrote about what the rest of the season might look like for Astros star Jeremy Pena.
“But what if this offensive breakout isn't an anomaly? What if the combination of consistent contact and barrel-to-ball ability makes for a good hitter? Peña has both right now, and he's batting 44 points higher than his career average coming into the season.”
Even though it is strange to say for a player who is a former World Series MVP, it has been a breakout campaign for Pena in 2025. The young shortstop was the 2022 World Series MVP, and it appeared as if his career was going to be on a rocket ship after accomplishing that feat.
Will Pena Be Able to Keep It Going?
While he has been a very good player for Houston since then, he never came close to being that type of World Series MVP-caliber player. However, this season has been different.
The 27-year-old has slashed .314/.371/.484 with 12 home runs and 44 RBI in 95 games.
The numbers are up across the board on his slash line, as it has been a fantastic showing so far. Pena is one of the players who recently returned after missing some time on the injured list, and his absence was certainly felt.
While the young shortstop is having a great season, there is some concern that regression could be coming. He has performed way above what he has in recent years, so coming back to earth is certainly possible.
However, this could also be Pena finding his groove in the Majors.
Expectations might have been set too high and forced him to speed up his development.
If he can continue this production throughout the rest of the year, the Astros will be in a good position to hold onto their AL West lead.