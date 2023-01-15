The Houston Astros have kicked off international signing day by signing two top-50 prospects.

It's international signing day! January 15 kicks off the period in which prospects from around the globe can sign with MLB teams and kickoff their path to glory in hopes of making it to the Major Leagues.

The Houston Astros have found plenty of success in identifying, developing, and utilizing international talent. They hope to continue the trend this year as they have reportedly signed two of the top-50 international prospects in this year's crop.

According to ESPN's Jesse Sanchez, the Astros have inked shortstop Camilo Diaz and outfielder Emil Valencia, ranked #17 and #21 on the MLB's top international prospect list.

Diaz will sign for a reported $2.25 million while Valencia has agreed to sign for $1.1 million.

Houston is helping bolster its farm system with elite talent. Diaz projects more of a third baseman due to his range, but his bat is good enough to project him well at either short or third. All of his tools grade out at 50, except for his hitting which graded at 55.

Valencia is known for his hitting which should be the tool that gets him through the system.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!