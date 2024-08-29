Should Houston Astros Slugger Yordan Alvarez be in the MVP Conversation?
As we head into the stretch run of the MLB season, the Houston Astros are sitting in the driver’s seat of the American League West, as they get themselves ready for October.
Despite being in first place in the AL West, it hasn’t been an easy season for the Astros. Houston got off to a very slow start, as they battled some injuries early on. However, their talent and depth have prevailed, and it appears like they will be a division winner once again.
One of the reasons for the strong season has been the play of Yordan Alvarez. Recently, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report ranked the MVP Candidates in the AL, and he had Alvarez coming in ranked eighth.
“It's a shame Kyle Tucker has been AWOL for nearly three months at this point, as he was very much in the mix for AL MVP when he fouled that ball off his shin. Since the beginning of June, though, Alvarez has put on quite the show while the Astros turned their season around, batting .338 with a 1.079 OPS. That hardly holds a candle to Aaron Judge's mark of 1.333 during that same window, but Alvarez is basically in a five-way tie with Bobby Witt Jr., Juan Soto, Ketel Marte and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for second-best OPS in the majors since June 1.”
Alvarez might currently be on pace for his best season yet in the majors, as he is hitting .311 with 28 homeruns and 71 RBIs. Due to the injury to Kyle Tucker, Alvarez has really had to shoulder the load of being the best left-handed hitter in the lineup.
Unfortunately for Alvarez, when it comes to the MVP conversation, while being ranked eighth is respectable, it is a distant eighth to Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees. Judge is running away with the MVP award as of now, as he has his sights set on another 60-homerun season and perhaps a triple crown.
Despite the great season from Judge, Alvarez and the Astros must be really happy with how well he is playing this season. As we head into September, Alvarez is having an amazing August.
The slugging left-hander is hitting .357 with five homeruns and 12 RBIs in the month with a couple of days left. The consistency of Alvarez’s season has been what’s impressive, as he hasn’t batted below .280 in any full month of baseball this season.
While the MVP might not be in reach for Alvarez, he would certainly like to see Judge and the Yankees for a series come October.