Son of Houston Astros Legend Could Provide Internal Solution at First Base
The Houston Astros get a much-needed off day on Thursday.
They were able to beat the St. Louis Cardinals in the final series of their six-game homestand, but dropped the finale on Wednesday in a disappointing offensive effort.
It's clear if the Astros are going to make a push for the playoffs, they're going to need upgrades to this roster, something that no one expected coming into Spring Training based on the surprising offseason they put together.
Injuries will do that, and Houston might have been negatively affected more than any team.
General manager Dana Brown has doubled down on the notion they are not going to sell off assets at the deadline, believing this group will eventually turn it around and look like the perennial championship contenders they've been the last seven years.
With Cristian Javier and Jose Urquidy sidelined for the remainder of the season, pitching becomes an obvious area the front office could target.
However, their first base situation still looms large.
Jose Abreu was sent to their Florida complex after troubling struggles to start the year forced the organization's hand. Jon Singleton was able to fill in and provide some sort of a spark, but he hasn't been the answer this roster has needed.
Star prospect Joey Loperfido was seen as a player who might be ready for Major League production, especially after the power show he put on during the early part of the minor league season, but they surprisingly decided to send him down after Abreu rejoined the team despite slashing .333/.381/.436 with a homer and five RBI during his 14-game and 39 at-bat sample size.
There's a chance they could go back to the 25-year-old if these issues persist, but there might be another option in their farm system they can call upon.
Son of franchise legend Billy Wagner, Will Wagner, has been on an absolute tear with Houston's Triple-A affiliate, slashing .303/.419/.406 with two homers, 12 extra-base hits, and 23 RBI.
The former 18th round pick has completely outperformed expectations along every stop of the way and has become ranked as the Astros' 14th-best prospect.
Listed as an infielder, Wagner has gotten the majority of his work at second base with 127 appearances there in his career, however, it seems like Houston has started prepping him for a first base role as he has started 19 games there in 2024, the same amount of action he's gotten at second.
At the very least, the 25-year-old gives them another option they can use if needed.
Brown and the coaching staff could always give him a look, alongside Loperfido, if Abreu and Singleton continue to struggle producing before they turn to the trade market and give up more assets to bring in a contributor.