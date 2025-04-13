Starting Pitching Matchups Set for Astros Three-Game Series With St. Louis Cardinals
The Houston Astros will be hitting the road to take on the St. Louis Cardinals in a three-game series beginning Monday night.
The Astros will look to get back on track.
They are under .500 and the team can't find any consistency with their lineup.
The pitchers have been able to shove, though. They are at the top of the league in strikeouts, hits allowed and WHIP. A lot of that is thanks to the top of their rotation.
With that said, Houston has a great chance to win a series on the road as the top of the rotation is set to start against the Cardinals.
Per Chandler Rome of the Athletic, the Astros will start Framber Valdez Monday night and Hunter Brown on Tuesday night. Wednesday afternoon's start has yet to be decided.
Valdez will be taking on Sonny Gray, who was the Opening Day starter for St. Louis. This is an ace-versus-ace matchup, and should make for a low-scoring game.
On the season, Valdez has a 2.50 ERA through 18.0 innings pitched. In his three starts, the left-hander has struck out 21 batters, walked only seven and opponents are hitting an abysmal .161 off him. He has allowed zero runs in two of his three outings.
Tuesday night will feature Brown and Erick Fedde.
Fedde struggles a bit with his command, but he has been almost unhittable when he is in the zone. This means Brown will need to be at his best if Houston is going to win.
This year, the right-handed Brown has made three starts, and all three have been considered quality. He has a 2.00 ERA in 18.0 innings pitched, struck out 18 batters, walked only three and he has allowed just 11 hits. Brown has been a ground-ball pitcher, so the ball should stay in the yard Tuesday night.
The Astros will have to face Steven Matz Wednesday afternoon.
He has been great for St. Louis, but it is his first start of the season. It is worth noting that Andre Pallante is the usual starter in this spot and he could still start Wednesday afternoon.
Houston, on the other hand, has not named a starting pitcher for the matchup.
Now, this is usually when Ronel Blanco would start. He is coming off his best game of the season on Friday. He is healthy, but the struggles this year are there.
Even with Wednesday's starter not yet named, the Astros have a great chance to earn a series win on the road.