Starting Rotation Can Propel Houston Astros to Postseason Despite Major Changes
It has been an interesting offseason for the Houston Astros with some major changes so far.
Coming into the winter, the Astros figured to be a team to keep an eye on with Alex Bregman being a free agent. However, nobody likely saw the major personnel decisions that have come from Houston so far this offseason.
The Astros made the bold decision to trade Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for a few players, two of whom have the ability to be short-term and long-term options at third base.
That decision was basically the writing on the wall that Bregman wouldn’t be re-signed, as they added Christian Walker at first base in free agency to further solidify that.
With both Tucker and Bregman gone, the lineup for the Astros will look much different. However, this could still be a playoff team despite major changes to the roster. Even though Houston missed out on the bye to start the playoffs because of a poor start to the year, this was a team that leaned heavily on their starting rotation last season.
David Schoenfield of ESPN.com recently spoke about the number 3.31, which was the starting rotation’s ERA in the final four months of the season. He highlighted the rotation, which minus Yusei Kikucki in the second half, is largely intact for next season.
“That was the rotation ERA over the final four months of the season -- as the Astros rebounded from a slow start to go 63-40 in that span and return to the postseason. Certainly, the dynasty is teetering, especially after trading away Kyle Tucker and almost certainly losing Bregman in free agency. But though it feels as if everyone wants to bury the Astros, this rotation can carry them to yet another AL West title.”
While losing two All-Stars in an offseason would likely doom most franchises, Houston might actually be able to survive it. If not for such a slow start to the season in 2024, partially due to injuries, the Astros might have avoided the dreaded Wild Card Round, where really anything can happen.
If the rotation is healthy and pitches like it did after the slow start, Houston could very well still be the team to beat in the American League West.
While the lineup for the Astros might be weaker after this offseason, the starting rotation is still very much a strength of the team. Over the course of a long season, that should still result in plenty of wins for the franchise, and potentially send them right back into the postseason.