What Will We Know After Astros Series With the Toronto Blue Jays?
There is significant concern with the Houston Astros and how they will compete when October rolls around — assuming they can get there. The Astros have won just two series since mid-July, coming against the Colorado Rockies and Baltimore Orioles. Houston has had trouble competing lately in the American League with series losses to the Texas Rangers and New York Yankees most recently.
They are now gearing up for a huge battle with the Toronto Blue Jays, who are arguably the best team in the AL and one of the best in baseball. Last time the Astros took on a division leader, the Detroit Tigers, they were outscored 18-2 in a three-game sweep with a pair of shutouts. The postseason is creeping up and if they aren't careful Houston could be the first team eliminated.
What to Watch for this Series?
The Astros have now lost four of their last six games. A case could be made that if Houston doesn't win the division it might not make the American League playoffs. If Houston can go into Rogers Centre in Toronto and come out with a series win it will be a big turnaround.
The Blue Jays have one of the best offenses in baseball and one that excels on their home field. It is unlikely the Astros can come out of their with a sweep, but if they want a series victory it will definitely come with a boost from the pitching staff, which just got Luis Garcia back from an injury. In their series with the Yankees they allowed 22 runs. Houston won just one of those games.
Houston has been dealt a difficult hand with their injuries this year, but the players who have needed to step up haven't and that includes Framber Valdez. Their starting rotation, besides Hunter Brown, is weak to say the least. They will have their work cut out for them against the Blue Jays because Valdez and Brown are not available this series as both pitched this weekend in Texas.
The Astros will finish up this road trip in Atlanta against the Braves before a really important stretch at home where they face off with AL West rivals, the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners. Both ball clubs are within striking distance for the top of the division and a great road trip could get the ball rolling for when they return home.