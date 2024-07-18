White Sox DFA Former Houston Astros World Series Winner
The short tenure of catcher Martín Maldonado is over with the Chicago White Sox.
Per multiple reports, the White Sox designated Maldonado for assignment on Wednesday, a move that may pave the way for the former Houston Astros starter to hit the open market.
With the DFA, the White Sox must put him on waivers. In seven days, he must either clear waivers, be claimed by a team or can be traded by the White Sox. If no one wants him, he can either accept an assignment to a White Sox minor league affiliate or opt to be a free agent.
Another former Astro with ties to one of their World Series title, pitcher Dallas Keuchel, is now a free agent after he was DFA’ed by the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, cleared waivers and opted to test the market.
His DFA may have been partially driven by money. The White Sox signed him to a $4.25 million guarantee, with $4 million in salary that included a $250,000 buyout and a $4 million vesting option for 2025 held by the team.
The vesting option would have triggered with 90 games. Maldonado had only played in 48 games going into the All-Star break.
He has had an awful season at the plate, as he slashed .119/.174/.230/.403 with four home runs and 11 RBI. Unless Maldonado is re-signed and gets some Major League playing time, this will be the fourth straight season where he batted under .200.
The Astros parted ways with Maldonado after last season as they decided to commit to then-rookie Yainer Diaz at catcher, who was a better hitter. Maldonado was well-respected by former Astros manager Dusty Baker for his defense, and Baker’s reliance on Maldonado last season became a sore spot with Astros fans.
Maldonado is a 13-year veteran who has been with the Astros since 2019. He helped the Astros win the 2022 World Series and handled staffs that included Cy Young winner Justin Verlander and left-hander Framber Valdez, who threw the first no-hitter of his career last August with Maldonado behind the plate.
His offense has been an issue since he made his Major League debut with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2011. He has a lifetime batting average of .203 but has always had some pop with 115 home runs. He’s played with the Los Angeles Angels, the Kansas City Royals and the Chicago Cubs.
In spite of the bat, Maldonado reportedly had interest from four or five teams in the offseason before he signed with the White Sox.