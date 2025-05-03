Why is Houston Astros Star Being Scratched for Game Against White Sox?
The Houston Astros are gearing up for another contest against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday after dropping the first game of the series 7-3. The Astros have released their lineup for Saturday's contest, and they will be trying to bounce back without the help of slugger Yordan Alvarez.
Alvarez, 27, has not had the best start to the 2025 campaign. In 28 games this year, the slugger is batting just .219/.316/.354 across 117 plate appearances with three home runs, 18 RBI, and a 93 OPS+. It has been a far cry from his career 163 OPS+, but the struggles are not what is keeping his bat out of the lineup Saturday.
A report from Chandler Rome, Houston beat writer for The Athletic, shed more light on the situation. Manager Joe Espada said on Saturday, ahead of the game, that Alvarez had hit in the cage earlier in the day, and "it didn't feel right." They are classifying it as inflammation in his right hand.
Alvarez was initially slated to serve as the team's designated hitter on Saturday, a role he has filled in 22 of his 28 games this season. At the time of writing, the player serving as designated hitter in his stead has not been announced.
Alvarez came to the Astros in 2016 as a part of the trade that sent Josh Fields to the Los Angeles Dodgers. During his tenure with the club, he has been one of the preeminent hitters in MLB with a career .295/.387/.574 line along with 167 home runs and 484 RBI.
Injuries have limited Alvarez's time on the field throughout his career. Since debuting in 2019, the slugger has played in 140 or more games in a single season only twice, playing 144 in 2021 and 147 in 2024.
At the time of writing, it is unclear if Alvarez will need a stint on the injured list with his current ailments.