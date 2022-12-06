Winter Meetings: Manager Dusty Baker Provides Updates on Astros' Offseason Plans

Manager Dusty Baker took to the podium at the Winter Meetings in San Diego on Monday, providing insight to the Houston Astros' interests as free agency is in full swing.

As reported by multiple outlets, the Astros are planning to meet with free-agent catcher Willson Contreras — who was almost acquired by Houston at the deadline for starting pitcher José Urquidy.

"At the time, it's not that I didn't want him," Baker said. "It's just at the time, I didn't think it was a proper fit with two months ago in the season."

Baker didn't believe Contreras had time to learn the rotation and the bullpen, or how the Astros worked then. And as the Astros evaluate the fit once more, Baker reached out to former pitcher Jon Lester — who was caught by Contreras in Chicago.

"We still got some some catching depth in that situation [the Astros don't sign Contreras]," Baker said. "See, people take a no sometime as rejection, and it wasn't about that. It's just the timing wasn't right."

Baker noted if the Astros do attack the free agency market, and add a veteran catcher to pair with Martín Maldonado, then one of the younger catchers — Korey Lee and Yainer Díaz — would likely be dealt away.

But if you don't sign him, then you got to figure out which young catcher that you're gonna groom to possibly take Maldy's spot which is a pretty good situation," Baker said. "You don't know when one of those guys could be the next Johnny Bench or anything him. You just don't know."

The former Chicago Cubs backstop was reportedly viewed as an option for left field, too, given Minute Maid Park being the second-smallest left field in Major League Baseball behind Fenway Park.

Álvarez in left field

But as former general manager James Click stated last month at the general manager meetings in Las Vegas, Houston looks to push for more starts for Yordan Álvarez in the outfield.

In a perfect world, Baker wants to start Álvarez "probably 65 or 70 percent of the time" in left field.

"And he's getting better," Baker said. "And he enjoys playing outfield. You have to have to enjoy playing defense. He enjoys it a lot, especially when he throws somebody out or makes great play, and you see him get better daily."

Baker is involved in the discussions regarding free agency targets and roster construction, naming owner Jim Crane, Jeff Bagwell, Enos Cabell and general counsel Giles Kibbe as those he's talked with since Click's departure.

The Astros are also in discussions with Michael Brantley and Yuli Gurriel, according to Baker. The two are options to rotate at designated hitter next season or fill a spot on the bench.

How's Click?

Baker also reached out to Click in the last two weeks to see how he's doing since he and Crane split. The tenured manager believes there are many organizations looking to add Click to their respective front officers.

"I'm sure that he has some people, some organizations that are that are suitors that are trying to figure out how we do things," Baker said. "And that makes him valuable."

Baker said he was surprised for how things ended for Click in Houston, but he also chuckled, "There isn't much to surprise me now about this world."

How will the Astros replace Verlander's production?

Baker didn't go into detail on Justin Verlander's signing with the New York Mets since it wasn't official during his availability Monday, but the skipper stated it's not out of the realm of possibility Houston looks for another arm, noting the roster isn't set.

"Do you ever have enough pitching?" Baker said. "But everybody who wants to talk to us, they want some of our pitchers."

Starting depth is key to any roster, but Baker didn't provide any targets or possible pieces within the organization the Astros could lean on in a situation where one of the key starters hypothetically goes down with an injury.

The Astros roster six rotational-caliber arms: Hunter Brown, Luis García, Cristian Javier, Lance McCullers Jr., José Urquidy and Framber Valdez. They also roster four minor-league depth pieces: Brandon Bielak, Shawn Dubin, Forrest Whitley and JP France — who converted to a reliever in the latter half of 2022.

Houston kept its bullpen intact from last season, losing Will Smith, a deadline acquisition who was never a key contributor, to free agency. Re-signing Rafael Montero, the Astros and Baker aren't looking for much "wholesale changes" on the reliever front.

"And there are people that try to pluck some of our bullpen from us," Baker said. "And I don't blame them. And you won't be able to hold them forever."

It was a pleasure for Baker to manager Verlander. The longtime skipper had never managed a Cy Young Award winner, and Verlander ended that streak.

"He was a pleasure to manage because I knew what I was getting every day," Baker said. "He probably gotten a little more humility since he got hurt and was out and you appreciate what you have now. And then, he has a little girl, and that gives you a different outlook on life."

Pair of former Giants

Former San Francisco Giants managers Baker and Bruce Bochy caught up during the winter meetings Monday. Baker managed the Giants from 1993-2002, and Bochy managed them 2007-2019.

Bochy came out of retirement this year, signing a three-year deal to be the next skipper of the Texas Rangers.

