Houston Astros Looking for Offensive Answers With Latest Starting Lineup

Things for the Houston Astros haven't gone great to this point in the season, as they continue to fall in the AL West standings. For a team that was once the most feared in the American League, the Astros have looked like a team that has lost all motivation on the field.

Tuesday night, Houston was bashed by the Seattle Mariners, 10-2, after a struggling day on the mound by Tatsuya Imai and company. Turning their attention to the next game at hand, the Astros look to stop the bleeding and patch up a four-game losing streak with a conclusive victory.

Lance McCullers Jr is projected to take the mound for Houston, bringing a 7.41 ERA across 34 innings of work into the matchup. McCullers Jr hasn't been the pitcher he once was in 2026, and lingering injuries could be to blame.

In the final year of his contract extension, signed with the Astros before the start of the 2021 season, McCullers' MLB journey might be nearing its end, depending on his personal plans and, more so, his production on the mound, which hasn't been great whatsoever.

Astros' Starting Lineup in Game 3 vs Mariners

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) reacts after striking out. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

1. 2B Jose Altuve

2. DH Yordan Alvarez

3. 3B Isaac Paredes

4. 1B Christian Walker

5. LF Zach Dezenzo

6. SS Braden Shewmake

7. CF Brice Matthews

8. RF Zach Cole

9. C Christian Vasquez

Seattle has climbed its way back into the standings at the hand of the Astros, beating them in each of the six games played against each other this season so far. Not only is Joe Espada expecting this lineup to stop the bleeding, but he's also begging them not to make the Mariners sweep them at home.

While the Astros have a sub .500 record both when playing on the road and at home at Daikin Park, they've played much better in front of their fans than away from them. If anything, the players should soak up as much energy from the fanbase to revive themselves before it's too late.

Luckily for the players in the lineup, McCullers Jr. has a strong track record against the Mariners going into Wednesday night's matchup. According to StatHead.com, McCullers Jr. holds a career 3.46 ERA across 114.1 innings of work with 113 strikeouts in his career against Seattle.

The Astros' starter has already faced the Mariners this season with no such luck, meaning that the offense can't be reliant on their pitcher to hold down the fort and keep themselves in the game. Hot hitters such as Christian Walker and Isaac Paredes are ones to watch.