Astros Bats Can't Remain Silent Like Final Two Games of Reds Series

Any sort of success the Houston Astros are going to have in 2026 — and so far, there hasn’t been a ton — is going to come off the backs of the offense.

There can be no doubt that the lineup has been the strength of the team to date, with stalwart bats like Yordan Alvarez and Christian Walker shouldering the load.

But when the team needed those bats the most this past weekend against the Cincinnati Reds, they fell completely silent.

After picking up a dominant 10-0 win in the series opener on Friday, Houston failed to mount any sort of resistance against the Reds pitching staff for the remainder of the weekend. Cincinnati won 3-1 on Saturday via a wonderful performance from fireball-throwing righty Chase Burns and then followed that up with an even more impressive 5-0 shutout because Andrew Abbott completely stifled the Astros.

In the end, Friday’s 10-0 outburst was just a mirage.

Astros Stars Need to Produce

Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Heading into the weekend, there was a fairly decent chance that the Astros could come away with two wins in Cincinnati. Sure, the Reds have started out the season on the right foot, but the matchups somewhat favored the away side.

The Astros have some boppers — everybody’s clear about that — but the pitching has been, well, subpar to say the least. Meanwhile, the Reds have a lineup that leaves some room for improvement if one is speaking in kind terms but sports a pitching staff that just about any club in the big leagues would die for. All the Astros had to do was outhit the Reds, and they could win the series. They were able to do that in Game 1, though it appeared that repeating that feat was just too much to ask.

That shouldn’t be the case. If the Astros truly believe that they can contend this season — which at the moment feels like a foolhardy thing to believe — then they should be able to go out and smack around the Cincinnati Reds if they so desire. Well, they couldn’t, which shouldn’t be surprising given what’s already occurred, but it’s still disappointing, nonetheless.

Most striking was the effort — or lack thereof — from the trio of Alvarez, Walker and Isaac Paredes. Over the last two games of the series, those three went a combined 2-for-21 with seven strikeouts and just two walks. That’s not going to cut it. Those players need to put the lineup on their backs because when they don’t, calamity usually ensues.

The Astros now pivot to a series with the Seattle Mariners where they’ll be facing a similar archetype. There are a ton of pitchers for the Mariners that can inspire fear in an opposing lineup. The same goes for the offense, but not to the same capacity.

Can the Astros pounce for some big numbers, perhaps saving their ailing arms in the process, or will this just be another repeat of every other series the team has played so far this season? Only time will tell, but history tells us not to get our hopes up anytime soon.