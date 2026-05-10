How to Watch Astros Face Reds in Series Finale: TV Channel, Stream, Radio

The Houston Astros had every chance to win their series with the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday. They’ll get another shot on Sunday.

After slamming the Reds (21-19) on Friday, the Astros (16-24) fell, 3-1, even though undefeated Spencer Arrighetti was on the mound. Arrighetti took his first loss as Houston’s offense had no answer for Reds starter Chase Burns and his impressive arsenal, including one of the best fastballs in the game.

The Astros return home after facing Cincinnati and will host the Seattle Mariners to begin the week. While Seattle has already set its starting rotation, the Astros enter Sunday with TBD next to each of those games. The expectation is at some point Tatsuya Imai will start for the Astros, but it's unclear if it will happen in this series or the next.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Houston Astros at Cincinnati Reds

Houston Astros pitcher Kai-Wei Teng. | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Time: 12:40 p.m. CT, Sunday

Where: Great American Ballpark, Cincinnati

TV: Astros: Space City Home Network; Reds: Reds.TV; National: FS1

Radio: Astros: KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM; Reds: WLW 700

Pitching Matchup

Astros: RHP Kai-Wei Teng (1-2, 2.35) vs. Reds: LHP Andrew Abbott (1-2, 5.13)

Wei-Teng wasn’t supposed to be in the starting rotation this season. He failed to make the rotation out of spring training and was instead sent to the bullpen. But, with all the injuries in the rotation, Houston has turned to him.

He’s pitched in 14 games, but with only one start. That start was on April 28 against Baltimore, but he only went three innings, allowing five hits, two earned runs and no walks. He also struck out two hitters. If he can give Houston three innings, that would be a boost in what shapes up to be a bullpen game.

Abbott was the Reds’ second-round pick in 2021 and made his Major League debut two seasons later. He takes the ball on Sunday for his ninth start of the year, and he's been taking a beating from opposing hitters.

Batters are hitting a career-worst .290 against him and he has 28 strikeouts against 19 walks in 40.1 innings. Last season he went 10-7 with a 2.87 ERA in 29 starts and batters hit just .235 against them. Houston has an opportunity to jump on the left-hander early, chase him from the game and get into Cincinnati’s bullpen.

Astros Injuries

10-Day Injured List: SS Carlos Correa (left ankle tendon surgery), SS Jeremy Pena (Grad 1 right hamstring strain), OF Taylor Trammell (Grade 2 left groin strain). C Yainer Diaz (left oblique strain), OF Joey Loperfido (right quad strain), OF Jake Meyers (Grade 2 right oblique strain).

15-Day Injured List: RHP Hunter Brown (Grade 2 right shoulder strain), RHP Tatsuya Imai (right arm fatigue), RHP Nate Person (right elbow surgery recovery), LHP Bennett Sousa (left elbow inflammation.

60-Day Injured List: LHP Jos Hader (left biceps tendinitis), RHP Cristian Javier (Grade 2 right shoulder strain), RHP Ronel Blanco (torn UCL in right elbow, surgery recovery), RHP Hayden Wesneski (torn UCL in right elbow, surgery recovery), LHP Brandon Walter (torn UCL in left elbow).