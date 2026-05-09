How to Watch Astros Try to Win Reds Series: TV Channel, Stream, Radio

The Houston Astros can see just a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel after Friday's blowout win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Houston (16-23) defeated Cincinnati (20-19), 10-0, in one of the Astros' biggest offensive explosions of the season. It was much needed. For a lineup in starting rotation that has been ravaged by injuries, the Astros still aren't entirely out of the race in the American League West.

They enter Saturday’s game 4.5 games back of the Athletics in the division and only two games out of the final wild card berth. It's some solace that Houston's awful start hasn't completely cost it an opportunity to compete for a playoff berth.

Cincinnati is a good team but its in a great division. The Reds are in last place in the National League Central, where every team is above .500. The Reds are seven games back of the Chicago Cubs who have won 10 straight games.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Houston Astros at Cincinnati Reds

WE'RE MAKING SOME NOISE TONIGHT!! pic.twitter.com/NREIRNtyx2 — Houston Astros (@astros) May 9, 2026

Time: 3:10 p.m. CT, Saturday

Where: Great American Ballpark, Cincinnati

TV: Astros: Space City Home Network; Reds: Reds.TV; National: FS1

Radio: Astros: KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM; Reds: WLW 700

Pitching Matchup

Astros: RHP Spencer Arrighetti (4-0, 1.96) vs. Reds: RHP Chase Burns (3-1, 2.20)

Not enough has been written about how Arrighetti has flat rescued the Astros rotation. He started the season at Triple-A, was promoted after a myriad of injuries to the rotation and he hasn't lost a game since.

He's on a four-game winning streak with 25 strikeouts and 14 walks in 23 innings. In his last start against Boston, he only went five innings, but he gave up five hits, one earned run and struck out four against five walks. He must watch the free passes against a disciplined Cincinnati lineup.

Burns was Cincinnati’s first-round pick in 2024, and he has one of the best fastballs in the game. After a taste of the majors last year, he's excelled as a full-time starter this season. While he took a no-decision against Pittsburgh earlier this week, he won his previous two decisions, and he struck out 46 hitters in 41 innings and walked just 13. He usually gives the Reds six innings before yielding to the bullpen.

Astros Injuries

10-Day Injured List: SS Carlos Correa (left ankle tendon surgery), SS Jeremy Pena (Grad 1 right hamstring strain), OF Taylor Trammell (Grade 2 left groin strain). C Yainer Diaz (left oblique strain), OF Joey Loperfido (right quad strain), OF Jake Meyers (Grade 2 right oblique strain).

15-Day Injured List: RHP Hunter Brown (Grade 2 right shoulder strain), RHP Tatsuya Imai (right arm fatigue), RHP Nate Person (right elbow surgery recovery).

60-Day Injured List: LHP Jos Hader (left biceps tendinitis), RHP Cristian Javier (Grade 2 right shoulder strain), RHP Ronel Blanco (torn UCL in right elbow, surgery recovery), RHP Hayden Wesneski (torn UCL in right elbow, surgery recovery), LHP Brandon Walter (torn UCL in left elbow).