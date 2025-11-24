Astros’ Dana Brown Poaches Coach From Texas Rangers Player Development

The MLB offseason consists mostly of players who headline the main moves teams make to dump salary, rebuild, or be one piece away from a championship run. But what about the front office? The department that is behind the scouting, team decisions, and overall budget, also goes through renovations.

For the Houston Astros, prioritizing a new paint job in the front office has been paramount in order to get back into championship contention. The departure of hitting coaches Alex Cintron and Troy Snitker have been replaced by Victor Rodriguez and Anthony Iapoce, along with Dan Hennigan as director of hitting and offensive coordinator.

Player Development Hire

They aren't finished there. In a recent move, the Astros front office hired Sam Niedorf as the director of player development, replacing Jacob Buffa, who left to work for the St. Louis Cardinals. Niedorf worked for Houston's in-state rival, the Texas Rangers, for six years, four as the assistant director of player development.

The Astros have hired Sam Niedorf as Director of Player Development. He is replacing the role of Jacob Buffa who left for the Cardinals. — Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) November 24, 2025

This is a great signing in the front office for the Astros. First, Niedorf was involved in the Rangers' 2023 World Series championship run by developing 2023 favorites Wyatt Langford, Evan Carter, and Ezequiel Duran.

Second, Dana Brown, Houston's general manager, will work closely with Niedorf. Brown himself worked for different teams in the player development department as a scout since the '90s, and was the vice president of scouting for the Atlanta Braves from 2019-2022 before assuming the Astros general manager position.

Third, for bragging rights purposes, this takes away a key front office asset from Houston's in-state rivals.

Why Front Office Moves Matter More Than You Think

The Astros missed the postseason and a full-season AL West Division title for the first time since 2016. They've been a prominent postseason mainstay for the past nine years, and the fall from grace in 2025 has a huge impact on their personnel overhaul. Some fresh faces and experience from other teams can vastly help their recent setback from spiraling into the end of their reign.

For example, during the sign-stealing scandal in 2019, Crane had let go of then-manager AJ Hinch and GM Jeff Luhnow and replaced them with James Click and Dusty Baker. Houston's image around the league had been stained, and the attitude of the main core reflected it, especially during the shortened 2020 season.

While the Astros made it to the ALCS, they had a record under .500. Thankfully, the organization recovered in 2021, securing multiple AL West crowns for the next few seasons in addition to back-to-back World Series appearances.

Click and Baker were integral to maintaining Houston's success through 2023. Heading into 2026, Jim Crane and Dana Brown believe their team can get back to owning the American League West and the postseason following 2025's mishaps, with these front-office replacements. This coincides with possible roster moves the Astros are making throughout this significant MLB offseason.

