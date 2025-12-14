Astros GM Dana Brown Reveals Why Carlos Correa Trade Happened

The Astros reunited with Carlos Correa in a stunning 2025 trade deadline move, hoping the franchise icon would spark a playoff push. Instead, injuries derailed the reunion and Houston missed the postseason for the first time since 2016. Brown recently revealed what drove his risky decision.

Why Dana Brown Traded for Carlos Correa at the 2025 Deadline

Aug 1, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown speaks with media before the game against the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Astros GM Dana Brown laid out his reasoning for the reunion in a recent MLB Network appearance.

"We needed the leadership, you know, first of all. The leadership is very important," Brown said. "We had lost some leadership, you know, with [Alex] Bregman leaving, and we just needed to get that strong leadership voice back in the clubhouse."

"We needed the leadership."@astros GM Dana Brown details what led to reuniting with Carlos Correa at last season's Trade Deadline.



MLB Network + @SageUSAmerica pic.twitter.com/d2YB3Y7c2r — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 13, 2025

The move came at the July 31 trade deadline when Brown sent minor league pitcher Matt Mikulski to Minnesota while receiving Correa and $33 million in cash. On paper, it looked like highway robbery. Houston reclaimed their franchise icon for a non-elite prospect while the Twins ate significant salary.

The reality proved disappointing. Correa appeared in 51 games for the Astros but couldn't stay healthy down the stretch. Back soreness ended his season in September, crushing any playoff hopes. Houston missed the postseason for the first time since 2016, and Brown's signature move became an albatross heading into a critical 2026 season.

What's Next for Carlos Correa and the Astros

The financial commitment remains significant despite Minnesota's subsidy. Correa is owed approximately $63.5 million through 2028, though the Twins' $33 million contribution reduces his annual cost to around $21 million.

His split season tells the story of what might have been. Correa hit .267 with a .705 OPS in 93 games for Minnesota before the trade. After joining Houston, he posted a .290 average with six home runs in 51 games. The numbers looked respectable on the surface, but injuries limited his impact when the team needed him most.

Brown remains optimistic about what Correa can provide. The GM called him "an outstanding human being, really good player" who "takes at-bats into the games every day, grinds through those at-bats," in that interview. Whether the 31-year-old can stay healthy enough to justify that faith is the defining question for both men entering 2026.

Owner Jim Crane gave Brown and manager Joe Espada one more season to turn things around. Brown's top offseason priority is rebuilding the rotation after losing Framber Valdez to free agency. He's exploring the trade and free agent markets for starting pitching while navigating a crowded infield that includes Correa.

Despite trade speculation around the corner spots, Brown insists there's no way he moves a starting infielder and stays competitive.

That said, he's still evaluating his options with Walker and Paredes if the right pitching becomes available. The 2026 season will answer whether Brown's Correa gamble can still pay off. A healthy third base and improved rotation give Houston a path back to contention.

