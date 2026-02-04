Astros New Social Media Slogan for Upcoming Season Met with Mixed Reviews

Slogans dictate the mindset of a business goal and what their all about. On baseball terms, it sets out goals to accomplish ahead of the upcoming season. For the Houston Astros, there's been many. On Tuesday, the organization debuted their new slogan for this season, titled "Chase The Fight."

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

History of Astros Slogans

Dating back to 2011, Houston's slogan was as simple as "We Are Your Astros." Hey, we all start somewhere, right? Gladly, it evolved into more punchier headlines. The World Series Run of 2017 had "Earned It." That turned into 2018's "Never Settle," in response to not settling for one World Series ring, but an attempt at a back-to-back. 2019 had "Take It Back," due to their World Series reign lasting just one season after losing to the Boston Red Sox in the 2018 ALCS.

2020 was more simplified but with a catchier edge. "For The H," a nod to Houston, and a likely more simplified approach following the aftermath of the sign-stealing scandal.

How Astros Fans and Media Feel About New Slogan

2025 had "Built For This," which drew praise from Astros fans. This year's slogan "Chase The Fight," so far has been met with mixed reviews. This new slogan signals the Astros needing to get back to relevancy after missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Chasing the fight likely means chasing back the success and chasing after good teams. "Chase The Fight" can be linked to Tatsuya Imai's remarks upon signing with Houston to "chase a World Series championship with Astros."

Shortly after unveiling the sloan, the Astros Twitter/X admin posted a video showcasing highlights of the team with the slogan attached. Since being unveiled, it's been met with mixed reviews.

I love this. This is GREAT https://t.co/q9OOKbCEqf — Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) February 3, 2026

New slogan is "Chase the Fight " . They have had better ones. pic.twitter.com/W1tsaMS6Qy — Randy McIlvoy (@KPRC2RandyMc) February 3, 2026

This is probably my least favourite of all the Astros hashtag/hashflag mottos in this entire era.



Still… let’s #ChaseTheFight💫 regardless. https://t.co/zuJeOB5eKG — Astros Fans UK (@AstrosFansUK) February 3, 2026

The slogan perplexed fans due to the lack of originality. Right now the Astros are set on making the playoffs again. According to Fangraphs, Houston has the 12th best odds of making the playoffs and a 21.6% chance to win the division, while their division rival Seattle Mariners have a 52.1% chance. Chasing where playoff teams go seems to be the heart of the slogan.

Regardless, the Astros are set on "Chase The Fight" as a reflection of their identity. The slogan aligns with the organization's retooling of the roster by adding more pitching depth to surround ace Hunter Brown, along with opportunites of growth for Astros mix of veterans like Yordan Alvarez, Jose Altuve, and Carlos Correa from past postseason runs to pass experience down to the Astros rising young core such as Brice Matthews, Cam Smith, and Zach Cole.

It signals a team intent on pushing through adversity and positioning itself to return to the postseason, and “Chase the Fight” captures that mentality.

Recommended Articles