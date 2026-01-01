SI

Astros to Sign Japanese Star Pitcher Tatsuya Imai to Three-Year Deal

The impending signing of Imai will bolster Houston's starting rotation.

Mike McDaniel

Japanese righty Tatsuya Imai is signing with the Astros.
Japanese righty Tatsuya Imai is signing with the Astros. / Sports Nippon/Getty Images
The Astros have agreed to terms with star Japanese right-hander Tatsuya Imai, according to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The deal with Imai comes just over 24 hours away from his posting window closing from Nippon Professional Baseball.

It will be a three-year deal for Imai, who turns 28 on May 9. Astros reporter Chandler Rome of The Athletic says that the deal maxes out at $63 million and contains opt-outs after every season. It will be the second-highest average annual value on the contract for a Japanese-born pitcher behind Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

In eight seasons with the NPB, Imai was 58-45 with a 3.15 ERA and 907 strikeouts over 963 and two-thirds innings pitched.

He will provide an immediate impact to the top of Houston's starting rotation.

