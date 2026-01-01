Astros to Sign Japanese Star Pitcher Tatsuya Imai to Three-Year Deal
The Astros have agreed to terms with star Japanese right-hander Tatsuya Imai, according to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan.
The deal with Imai comes just over 24 hours away from his posting window closing from Nippon Professional Baseball.
It will be a three-year deal for Imai, who turns 28 on May 9. Astros reporter Chandler Rome of The Athletic says that the deal maxes out at $63 million and contains opt-outs after every season. It will be the second-highest average annual value on the contract for a Japanese-born pitcher behind Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
In eight seasons with the NPB, Imai was 58-45 with a 3.15 ERA and 907 strikeouts over 963 and two-thirds innings pitched.
He will provide an immediate impact to the top of Houston's starting rotation.