Astros Star Jose Altuve’s 2026 Ranking Among MLB Second Basemen Revealed

Jose Altuve has pretty much accomplished everything there is to do in his tenure with the Houston Astros. Defying the odds as one of the shortest players in MLB history, Altuve has become a superstar who has transcended time, as he now enters his 16th season.

While he might not be the type of player he once was, when he was a consistent MVP candidate, Altuve is still one of the better players in baseball. Ranking as the 81st-best player on MLB Network's Top 100 Players Right Now rankings, Altuve is still a bat to be fearful of if not taken seriously.

Altuve Withholds Top 10 2B Status

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) throws to first. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Houston has made an investment in one of the top second basemen that baseball has to offer, and going into the new campaign, Altuve is still ranked as a Top 10 player at his position. MLB Network ranked Altuve as the sixth-best second baseman in baseball, ahead of two veterans and two up-and-comers.

Once ranked as the best second baseman in baseball, having earned that ranking five times in the past, Altuve has been in the Top 10 in each of the last 12 seasons, according to MLB Network. Keep in mind, Altuve is slotted to play second more often this season after his experiment in left field.

"Altuve had a 124 weighted run created through July before cooling off for the final two months," MLB Network reported. "In modern baseball, he is seventh in OPS+ among second basemen."

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) rounds the bases after hitting a home run. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Last season, the second half saw Altuve take a step back, hitting nine home runs with a .247 AVG compared to a first half that saw him send 17 balls over the wall while hitting .277 at the plate. Finishing the season with a 0.5 WAR, primarily playing second base again, should help improve that.

The Astros missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016 last season after winning 87 games, and while it can't be directed at one person, Altuve cooling off down the stretch definitely didn't help their chances.

With spring training around the corner, Houston has requested that Altuve not play in the World Baseball Classic as a member of Venezuela, most likely for him to focus on the season ahead and to ensure he takes all the time he needs to get healthy. They're going to need all they can get from the former MVP for the 2026 campaign.

