Astros Newest Top Prospect Hasn’t Played First Professional Game Yet

One trade last month led to a shake-up in the Houston Astros’ Top 30 prospects.

The Astros acquired Mike Burrows from the Pittsburgh Pirates in a three-team trade. In that deal, Houston had to give up two of its top prospects, Jacob Melton and pitcher Anderson Brito. That had to lead to a shake-up in the newest Baseball America (subscription required) Astros Top 30 prospect rankings that were released earlier this week.

The publication’s newest rankings had a prospect at the top that hasn’t even played a pro game yet and is unlikely to be in the Majors for a few years.

Houston Astros New No. 1 Prospect

Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Houston’s first-round pick last July, Xavier Neyens, is now the franchise’s top prospect, per the publication. He carries great intrigue because after he was drafted he wasn’t dropped into the Astros’ system to play a game at any of their affiliates. Houston opted to wait until this season to start his career.

While at Mount Vernon High School outside of Seattle, he was one of the area’s most feared players. He led Mount Vernon to a state championship and in the title game he was intentionally walked four times. He got the Barry Bonds treatment. But he still played a role in winning the game by pitching the final four innings of the contest, per his MLB prospect bio.

The No. 2 prospect was Ethan Frey, an outfielder from LSU who was the Astros’ third-round pick last year and batted .330 in 26 games at Class-A Fayetteville, a promotion may be in store to start the 2026 season.

The No. 3 prospect was Brice Matthews. The infielder was Houston’s first round pick in 2023 The Houston native played in the Majors last season but didn’t play enough to lose his rookie or his prospect status. Assuming he makes the opening day roster, he could graduate from prospect status by May.

Another player with MLB experience, pitcher A.J. Blubaugh, was No. 4. He went 3-1 with a 1.69 ERA in 11 games for Houston but hasn’t pitched enough innings to graduate from prospect status.

Outfielder Kevin Alvarez was No. 5. Alvarez was part of Houston’s international signing class last year. The Cuba native batted .301 with two home runs and 33 RBI in 47 games in the Dominican Summer League. The 17-year-old could come stateside in 2026.

The rest of the Top 10 included pitcher Ethan Pecko, catcher Walker Janek, pitcher Bryce Mayer, pitcher Ryan Forcucci and pitcher Miguel Ullola, the last of which could make his MLB debut in 2026.

The Astros prospects under the Top 10 saw some reshuffling, too. Outfielder Lucas Spence left off the tier at No. 11, followed by outfielder Zach Cole, outfielder Joseph Sullivan, outfielder Anthony Huezo, pitcher Jackson Nezuh, catcher Jase Mitchell, pitcher Parker Smith, catcher/first baseman Will Bush, catcher Jancel Villarroel and pitcher James Hicks at No. 20.

The final 10 prospects started with pitcher Jose Fleury at No. 21, followed by second baseman Nick Monistere, pitcher Alonzo Tredwell, pitcher Nick Potter, pitcher Hudson Leach, pitcher Cole Hertzler, shortstop German Ramirez, pitcher Alimber Santa, outfielder Anthony Millan and pitcher Omar Damian.

Recommended Articles