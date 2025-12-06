MLB Insider Names Houston Astros Perfect Landing Spot for Twins Ace

Even though nothing is official quite yet in regards to the Houston Astros and Framber Valdez the general consensus is that their long term starter is not going to be returning for 2026.

The Astros probably would have been aggressive about signing him had he still been their No.1, but Cy Young finalist Hunter Brown took over that role.

However, Brown can't take on every rep and he will need a new No.2 with the likely departure of Valdez, but one MLB insider, Joel Reuter via Bleacher Report, thinks he has found the perfect fit, Minnesota Twins' Joe Ryan.

Ryan hasn't hit free agency yet, so Reuter has proposed a trade as he is trying to play matchmaker for some of the better arms in baseball right now.

"They have one of the thinnest farm systems in baseball, but might be able to build a package around Jake Meyers and a few of their remaining top prospects to reel in Ryan and his two years of club control," said Reuter.

Does this make sense for the Astros?

Once again, it is increasingly important to note the loss of Valdez, because he might not have been nearly as good as Brown this year, but he is the lone starter (other than Brown) who made more than 15 starts last year, as the pair both checked in for 31.

Valdez's 3.66 ERA and 187 strikeouts are going to be difficult to replace, but they have to be replaced. The ballclub is hopeful to have Luis Garcia, Spencer Arrighetti and Lance Mcuellers Jr. for 2026 as they missed most of last season with various injuries, but it is unlikely that they could/should be their No.2.

Brandon Walter was only able to make nine starts last year, but was emerging as a go-to with a 3.35 ERA, but he was sidelined by a Tommy John which makes him unlikely to return for at least most of the year.

So, yes the Astros have to prioritize someone else for the rotation and looking at Ryan's time with the Twins, he could be the answer.

A look at Ryan's career in the majors

Ryan's professional career started back in 2018 when he was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays, but his major league debut came with the Twins and that is where he has been ever since making his first start in September of 2021.

The following season he would immediately start being used heavily in the rotation as he has made no less than 23 starts since then.



*Note* These stats are looking at an average between the four years that he was primarily used.

27 Starts

3.77 ERA (3.42 in 2025)

.224 Opponent's batting average

1.08 WHIP

172 Strikeouts (194 in 2025)

Ryan just had arguably the best season of his career and it is hard to argue that he wouldn't be an excellent fit for the rotation next year and a very nice complement to Brown.

