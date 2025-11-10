Astros Reportedly Desperate to Get Out From Under Star Slugger's Ugly Contract
The Houston Astros entered the offseason after missing the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade which marked the official end to the era of American League dominance for the franchise.
Having been sufficiently humbled in what ultimately was a rebuilding year, the expectation from fans
-- provided there's better luck in the injury department -- will be to get back into contention next season. Big moves will have to be made for that to happen, but while acquisitions would be nice, the most significant transaction could be a departure.
One year after signing first baseman Christian Walker to a three-year deal worth $60 million, word is they're trying to get out of that deal. Baseball insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today mentioned Monday that, after he was not included in the Carlos Correa talks with the Minnesota Twins, the Astros will by trying to move Walker this winter.
Astros Reportedly Want to Get Rid of Christian Walker
"Walker’s name came up in trade talks with the Minnesota Twins when they landed Carlos Correa, and they’ll gladly listen to all offers for him this winter trying to shed the remaining two years and $40 million in his contract," Nightengale wrote.
Whether or not a deal for Walker actually comes together likely depends on just how much of that $40 million Houston is willing to eat. But as the Astros approach their dealings this winter, it seems that moving him is at the top of their list.
Paying back-to-back first basemen to simply not play for the team after the mess that was José Abreu's situation would be a tough pill to swallow for ownership. But it would also demonstrate they are serious about winning right now.
Should the team give Walker another chance, though?
Walker's Numbers Improved for Astros Over Second Half
There's no question that Walker got his tenure with Houston off to a rocky start. He slashed an unsightly .229/.286/.374 in 90 games prior to the All-Star break. Something seemed to click over the second half , though, and that slash line rose to .250/.312/.488 with 15 home runs and 41 RBI in the final 64 games.
With six of those home runs in the month of September alone, Walker's bat came along during a time when the offense as a whole desperately needed it. Even though it wound up not being enough to make the postseason, the second half was at least encouraging.
All things considered, if Walker's second half was an accurate representation, $20 million annually would be a bargain for that kind of production over the course of a full year. So if the Astros are unable to get any kind of fair deal, perhaps they should consider giving Walker another chance.
Seeing them this determined to move off him after just one season is a bit of a surprise, and perhaps cooler heads will prevail. If a fair offer is made, however, it makes a ton of sense why Houston would trade him.