Astros Select RHP Trey McLoughlin in Triple-A Phase of Rule 5 Draft

It's been since December 2017 that the Houston Astros actively participated in drafting a player in the major league phase of the annual Rule 5 draft. On Wednesday, Houston selected Ruddery Munoz, a right-handed pitcher from the Cincinnati Reds Triple-A affiliate, onto their major league roster, filling up the final slot of the roster size.

Astros Draft Minor League Players In Rule 5

In the Triple-A phase of the Rule 5 Draft, the Astros selected RHP Trey McLoughlin from the Mets' Double-A roster. He has a 3.43 ERA in 188 2/3 career Minor League innings. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) December 10, 2025

Barring any trades, the 40-man roster of the Astros is full, but they've been fairly active in the minor league phases of the Rule 5 draft throughout the years. Along with an MLB signing, they selected Trey McLoughlin off the New York Mets' Double-A roster in the Triple-A phase.

McLoughlin, 26, has spent his entire athletic career so far in the Mets farm system since being drafted in 2021, making it as high as Triple-A in 2024. Spending the majority of his pitching from the bullpen, McLoughin has a career minor league ERA of 3.43 in 188.2 innings, striking out 219 batters. He is expected to start the 2026 season in Triple-A, with no update on a Spring Training invite.

Can McLoughlin Make An Impact?

Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

ERAs over three in the minors isn't necessarily the stuff that warrants an MLB debut, yet the career strikeout total for the Connecticut native is rather impressive, with a minor league career 10.4 K/9. Perhaps he becomes a trade piece as a prospect or the Astros pitching department finds something in his arm that they can help him work on.

Making the big leagues as a minor league relief pitcher from the Rule 5 Draft has been done before, especially in Houston. Notable candidates have made a similar impact on the Astros major league roster, namely reliever Bryan King.

King was originally in the Chicago Cubs organization since 2019, and did not make the majors until 2024 with the Astros. Houston selected King from the minor league Rule 5 Draft in 2022. The 29-year-old later made his MLB debut with the team in June 2024 after working his way up from Triple-A.

King has been nothing short of spectacular, sporting a 2.67 career ERA in 96 games with 101 strikeouts in 94.1 innings heading into his third major league season. He has slotted in nicely as a worthy setup man in the Astros bullpen.

Turning Nothing Into Something

McLoughlin, a fringe prospect much like King, could follow in his footsteps, as the 26-year-old has the stuff to put away hitters. Dana Brown, Astros general manager, is notorious for turning nobodies into somebodies, especially when it comes to bullpen arms.

