Astros Strength Could Be Building at One Surprise Position

The biggest roster shakeup that the Houston Astros had this offseason was with their starting pitching. Gone is Framber Valdez to the Detroit Tigers. To replace him, general manager Dana Brown went down two different routes.

He traded for Mike Burrows from the Pittsburgh Pirates as part of a three-team trade. He gave up two prospects to acquire Burrows in the deal that also included the Tampa Bay Rays. In January, Brown made a surprising signing of Japanese pitcher Tatsuya Imai to solidify the rotation behind ace Hunter Brown.

Just how those moves end up working out for the Astros remains to be seen. So far, the returns have been good as spring training comes to a close with Opening Day on Thursday in Houston against the Los Angeles Angels.

There were some things we learned about the Astros this spring as a new season begins. According to MLB.com, one thing we learned about Houston is that the rotation could be deeper than a lot of people think.

Astros Starting Rotation Could Be Deeper Than Many Thought Beginning 2026

Mike Burrows | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Houston MLB.com beat reporter Brian McTaggart listed one thing that was learned this spring, and it's that the starting rotation could be a strength for manager Joe Espada.

"Despite losing workhorse starter Framber Valdez to free agency following last season, the Astros have built what is shaping up to a formidable rotation, which is anchored by American League Cy Young finalist Hunter Brown. The Astros’ two biggest offseason additions, Japanese star Tatsuya Imai and Mike Burrows, have had terrific springs and should slot in nicely behind Brown. If Lance McCullers’ strong spring carries into the season, that would be a huge development. Then there’s Cristian Javier, who’s looking for his first full healthy season since 2023,'' McTaggert wrote.

As good as Imai was this spring, Burrows was just as good. He closed out a strong spring with a scare on Saturday against the New York Mets. Near the end of his outing, he was hit with a ground ball in his calf, but he said he was fine and going to be ready for Opening Day. That's a relief for a team that needs to have its rotation stay healthy.

As good as Hunter Brown, Imai, and Burrows can be, the real questions surround the fourth and fifth starters. If they can solidify the backend of the rotation, then Houston will be in business in their quest to return to the playoffs in the fall. If the Astros can replace Valdez and have a rotation that is better than some think, then they will be in the thick of the race all summer.