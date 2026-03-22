Astros Newly-Acquired Offseason Addition Completes Strong Spring Training With Scare

When it became clear this offseason that Framber Valdez was going to move on from the Houston Astros in free agency, general manager Dana Brown had to pivot to a backup plan. What exactly that plan was kept fans guessing.

A week before Christmas, we got the first answer when the Astros acquired right-hander Mike Burrows from the Pittsburgh Pirates in a three-team deal that also involved the Tampa Bay Rays. Houston sent prospects Jacob Melton and Anderson Brito to the Rays.

That was a lot to give up for Burrows. A couple of weeks after acquiring Burrows, Brown surprised some by signing Japanese star Tatsuya Iami to a three-year deal for $90 million. Those moves give manager Joe Espada some depth behind ace Hunter Brown.

Before Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the New York Mets, Espada announced that they were opening the season with a five-man rotation. Burrows closed out his first spring training with the Astros with another impressive outing, but also with a scare.

Mike Burrows Completes Strong Spring Training With Scare

Mike Burrows | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Burrows has been good this spring. He made his final start ahead of his first start in the regular season against the Mets. Just how good has he been? Chandler Rome of The Athletic (subscription required) listed him as one of three impressive pitchers.

"Brown, Burrows and Imai have been perhaps the three most impressive players in camp. Burrows hasn’t allowed a run in the 12 2/3 Grapefruit League innings he’s thrown. Imai touched 98 mph with his four-seam fastball during a dominant three-inning outing last week. Brown is, well, Brown,'' wrote Rome before Saturday's game.

Burrows went 5.1 innings against the Mets, scattering seven hits, allowing three earned runs and striking out two. He exited in the bottom of the sixth when Jorge Polanco's ground ball hit Burrows in the leg. He had thrown 77 pitches and was likely working his final inning. Pulling him from the game at that point made sense. According to Rome, Burrows said the ball hit his calf and he's fine.

After Saturday's performance, Burrows finished the spring allowing 13 hits, three runs, walking six and striking out 17 in 18 innings. That was over five starts.

It was spring training lineups he faced, but you can't deny that he had a better spring than some thought he might have. Now he needs to carry it over to the regular season.

Houston is looking to rebound in 2026 and return to the playoffs. If they are going to overcome the loss of Valdez, pitchers like Burrows are going to need to step up all summer. If the spring is any indication, the vibes should be good going into the season.