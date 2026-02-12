Former Astros Teammates Reunite Together in Tigers Uniforms

Did anyone expect AJ Hinch, Justin Verlander, and Framber Valdez to be on the same team again?

It's always a joy to see baseball coming full circle. Over six years ago, the Houston Astros were on the verge of culminating a near-decade long dynasty of dominance, something that they've managed to currently sustain through today.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) receives the ALCS Most Valuable Player award trophy from manager AJ Hinch | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

One of the most important years in Astros history was 2019. They were arguably the number one team in the MLB over the past three years, with three former Astros playing an integral part in creating and sustaining it. That is Hinch, Valdez, and Verlander. During this time Verlander was in his third season with Houston, pitching alongside fellow ace Gerrit Cole. They became one of the most dangerous one-two punches in the league.

Verlander would win his second Cy Young Award following the 2019 season and Hinch would lead his Astros to a second World Series run in three years. Barely a rookie, Valdez worked a few starts in the rotation and relief from the bullpen.

Nearly seven years later, and things have drastically changed. Hinch was ousted as Astros manager before the 2020 season following the sign-stealing scandal. Nearly approaching 40 in the 2022 season, Verlander won his third Cy Young along with rising star Valdez securing a couple All-Star seasons under his belt.

Houston Astros Jose Altuve (27) and Yordan Alvarez (44) and Framber Valdez (59) and Justin Verlander (35) display All-Star jerseys before the game | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

They too, were among the best one-two punches in the MLB and won a World Series ring together. After 2023, Verlander departs for another team, passing the torch to Framber as the sole ace, leading the next phase of the Astros. A couple years later, he too hits free agency.

Valdez, Hinch, and Verlander Reunite

Fast-forward to now, and to much surprise, each of them are all on the same team again following this offseason. Verlander, now playing in his 21st season at 43 years of age, has come back to the team that drafted him on a one-year deal, a team he pitched for the first thirteen years of his baseball career. Valdez joined Detroit on a multi-year deal last week.

Hinch, now in his sixth season with the Tigers, has put together recent playoff success, with consecutive playoff appearances over the last two seasons. His top pitcher, Tarik Skubal, who's won back-to-back Cy Young awards, now have a three-time Cy Young award winner and a two-time All-Star pitching alongside him in the starting rotation.

Skubal was especially ecstatic upon the news of a former Tiger returning to the team.

Hinch was especially candid on Verlander coming back to the team that developed him as well. Given their history and the unfortunate departure, both of them still have a World Series ring from 2017 and multiple playoff success together.

"My focus with him was all entirely on what he could do to help us win on the mound. obviously, he and i have history. he has a deeper history here with Detroit ... my conversations with him are here is this organization as it is today here's how you can help us win. You're joining a team who has learned how to win," Hinch said to outlets in Lakeland, Fla., including the Detroit Free Press.

The former Astros teammates, now on the Detroit Tigers, are going all in on this year with the updated starting rotation that share a plethora of accolades together.

