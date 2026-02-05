What Framber Valdez Signing Huge Deal with Tigers Means For Astros

Less than a week before pitchers report to spring training, Framber Valdez finally signs with the Detroit Tigers. To much of everyone's surprise, the two-time All-Star was homeless up until this point in time. This was likely due to his high asking price along with past history of temperament managing on the mound.

All eyes pointed to his cross-up situation with Houston Astros catcher Cesar Salazar, with Valdez showing stoicism after striking his battery mate. When the offseason started, Valdez was initially one of the most coveted free agents on the market. But this situation likely prolonged any transactions from happening.



Then, four months pass, and no official signing. Even the Astros had considered bringing him back on a short term deal.

Valdez Can Exhale

Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

That speculated has officially subsided. Now in the chilly motor city, Valdez will slide in the Tigers starting rotation for three years, $115 million alongside currently the best pitcher in baseball, Tarik Skubal.

While the Astros lost a crucial starter, what does this mean for Houston moving forward?

What Valdez Signing Means For Houston

First off, there was virtually no chance Valdez re-signs with Houston. Early on, general manager Dana Brown accepted it and swiftly moved on acquiring other impactful arms to surround the Astros newest ace in Hunter Brown. Even when Valdez was still on the free agent market, Dana Brown didn't rule out a reunion, but that was far less a possibility than another suitor throwing in big money for the lefty.

For familiarity purposes, Valdez reunites with former Astros manager AJ Hinch, who helped Houston climb back from a 10-year playoff drought in 2015, the same year they signed a young Valdez for a mere $10,000. Valdez quietly made his MLB debut shortly in 2018 under Hinch and pitched under his management until he was dismissed from the team after the sign-stealing scandal.

Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

To go from $10,000 to $115 million in ten years speaks volumes for the lefty's longevity, improvement, tenacity and dominance. Now playing for Hinch in Detroit, both of them face a similar situation, just eight years wiser. When Valdez returns to Daikin Park as a visitor, he will more than likely receive a warm welcome from Astros fans with a thoughtful tribute.

While losing Valdez virtually hurts any pitching rotation on paper, there's a silver lining on the Astros side. Since he rejected his qualifying offer and signed to a team over $50 million, Houston receives a compensatory 2026 draft pick past the first round from that team. Detroit surrenders a draft pick of their own to Houston, thereby giving them more participation in this year 2026 MLB draft.

This year's draft gives the Astros a prime opportunity of improving their bottom 5th farm system. Round 1 starts at pick 17 and then pick 28, thanks to Hunter Brown's Cy Young Finalist 2025 season. After they pick at 28, Valdez' pick will slot at the end of the 4th round. It's been several years since Houston's participated this high in the MLB draft. Not since 2012-2015 were they heavily involved in higher draft picks. Valdez compensatory pick after his departure for Detroit is the icing on the cake.

