Four Keys That Unlocked Astros Stunning Shutout Victory Over Athletics

The Houston Astros left fans frustrated on Friday when they allowed the Athletics to clinched an 11-4 victory. However, the Astros didn't stay down for long—they bounced back on Saturday, not only winning Game 2, but they did so in shutout fashion. Houston walked away with a clean 11-0, getting themselves back on track.

This matchup was telling of the Astros' ability to bounce back quickly, which will be imperative to their long-term success this year. Breaking down their latest victory, there were four keys that helped unlock the comeback win.

Christian Walker Homers To Left Center

Houston Astros first baseman Christian Walker | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

In the top of the third, 35-year-old Christian Walker hit a line drive to left center field, bringing the 2-0 score up to 3-0. Considering the struggles he faced during his 2025 campaign, this early heat at the plate is incredibly promising. By the end of the game, he had slashed .344/.417/.625 with one homer and two RBIs.

Cam Smith Smacks Second Homer of Season

Houston Astros right fielder Cam Smith | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Smith is only 23 years old, but don't let his young age fool you — he comes with striking power at the plate. In the top of the eighth, Houston led 10-0, but Smith smacked the final homer of the night, logging his second of the season. He slashed .250/.382/.500 with his one homer and one RBI.

Houston Draws 13 Walks

Houston Astros pitcher Tatsuya Imai | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

The Astros haven't drawn 13 walks in a single game since 2000. Approximately 26 years later, on Saturday night, players stamped their names into franchise history by nailing this feat. The first walk was awarded to Yordan Alvarez in the top of the first, while the last was handed to Joey Loperfido in the top of the ninth.

Tatsuya Imai Thrives on the Mound

Houston Astros pitcher Tatsuya Imai | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

When Houston acquired Imai during the offseason, hopes were already held high for the Japanese right-hander. But after watching his performance against the Athletics, the bar was set even higher. After 5.2 innings of work, Imai had registered a 4.32 ERA and an impressive nine strikeouts with three walks. This was a dominant start for him, and fans are banking on him carrying this momentum into his next matchup and continuing to capitalize on swing-and-miss opportunities.

On Sunday at 3:05 p.m. CT, the Astros will face the Athletics for their final matchup of the three-game series before taking on the Colorado Rockies on Monday. Houston should enter the game with a boost in confidence, but they shouldn't get too comfortable—the A's are seeking a comeback of their own.