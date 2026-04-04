Astros GM Dana Brown Sends Strong Message on Yordan Alvarez’s Performance

The Houston Astros started their season rocky, but strung a five-game winning streak together to put them at the top of the American League West division. Their division rivals, the Athletics, ended that five-game winning streak on Friday, due to a blunder in the infield and some inconsistency all around.

The offense has been strong to begin 2026, largely due to the health of All-Star slugger Yordan Alvarez. Having him healthy makes the Astros a very dangerous team, depending on how well the pitching staff performs. At least offensively, having Alvarez is the team's saving grace.

And general manager Dana Brown has taken notice.

Dana Brown's Early Assessment of Yordan

Houston Astros manager Joe Espada (left) and general manager Dana Brown (right) talk on the field before the game. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Speaking with MLB Network ahead of the loss to the Athletics on Friday, Brown dove into what he's liked about the team so far this season, primarily what Alvarez brings to the offense and how much different a team they are with him penciled into the lineup.

"Just having Yordan back has been a big boost for us," Brown said. "You think about it, he played 48 games for us last year out of the 162 and we came up one game short of making the playoffs. The impact that he's making in this lineup at this point in the season is unbelievable."

Ahead of game two of the series against the Athletics, Alvarez has hit three home runs, has driven in seven RBIs, has walked six times compared to striking out four times, and holds a .400 AVG at the plate with a .529 OBP, .880 SLG, and a 1.409 OPS.

"Having him back has been a big shot in the arm, and it's been a big boost for us. {He's} fully healthy, the ankle is in good shape, hand's in good shape, he's actually DHing and playing left field, so he looks really good. Running the bases well, he's locked in and totally healthy."

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) hits a two-run home run. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Having Alvarez healthy will lift this roster to the heights it has been held to over the last decade. His staying healthy results in All-Star nods, MVP candidacy, and is all around good for the game of baseball. Alvarez contests with Aaron Judge and Kyle Schwarber as the strongest power hitters in the game today.

Alvarez and the Astros still have a long way to go before thinking about the dog days of the season, but if they perform well now and create some distance in the division, they can start playing with more freedom.