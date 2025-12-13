Hall of Fame Closer Leads Astros Relievers in Franchise All-Time bWAR

The list of the five best Houston Astros' relievers is a different level of pitcher from the top starters list. That's just the nature of the role, however. Starters usually have a longer, more sustainable peak, meaning they stay in the minds of fans and analysts longer.

Relievers are more volatile, however. As pitchers who only throw one inning and go all-out for that inning, their careers are bound to be shorter than that of starters. Because of that, some get lost to through the years and their dominance isn't quite remembered or revered.

Some, like Billy Wagner are so dominant that they force the Hall of Fame's hand in inducting them. Not all relievers are quite that good, but their short yet dominant stints with the team were so good that they make the franchise's top five relievers in terms of bWAR at baseball-reference.com.

1. Billy Wagner, 16.1 bWAR

Wagner, a Hall of Famer, is not just the best Astros reliever ever, but often considered one of the best relievers in baseball history. Eighth all-time with 422 saves across five teams, his best years were spent in Houston at the beginning of his career.

After getting one out in 1995, Wagner made his debut in earnest in 1996. He began to show his dominance right away, posting a 2.44 ERA and an 11.7 K/9 in 51.2 innings. As a rookie he saved nine games before earning the job the next season.

He continued to close over the next two seasons, collecting 23 saves in 1997 and 30 in 1998, improving his K/9 to 14.4 and 14.6, respectively. Wagner leveled up in 1999, becoming one of the best relievers in the game as a 27-year-old.

Wagner tossed a then-career high 74.2 innings that season, striking out a career high 124 batters and posting a 1.57 ERA. He had a career high 14.9 K/9 and a career high 3.8 bWAR. The left-hander made his All-Star debut and finished fourth in the Cy Young race.

Unfortunately Wagner got hurt the following season, only pitching in 28 games. However after returning in 2001, he reached his All-Star form again, recording 2.4 bWAR and saving 39 games for the second time.

In his final two seasons before being traded, Wagner saved 35 games before saving a career high 44 in 2003, making his final All-Star team as a Member of the Astros and posting 3.4 bWAR. Wagner is one of the few relievers in the Hall of Fame and has his number retired by the franchise.

2. Dave Smith, 12.7 bWAR

For the entire decade of the 1980s, Smith was an instrumental member of the Astros' bullpen, being a consistent source of saves over 11 seasons. Smith wasn't as flat out dominant as Wagner, but the right-hander was as reliable as they come.

Smith debuted as a 25-year-old on 1980, becoming an instant producer at the back-end of the bullpen. As a rookie, he threw 102.2 innings, posting an excellent 1.93 ERA and 2.6 bWAR, saving 10 games and finishing fifth in Rookie of the Year voting.

Smith didn't earn the closer role until 1985, but saved 30 games in the next four years with a 2.93, steadily accumulating some bWAR.

From 1985-90, Smith was one of the premier closers in the game. He got All-Star nods in 1986 and 1990, even receiving MVP votes in 1986. He saved 159 games over that time period, the fifth most in baseball.

He saved a career high 33 games in 1986, but his best year came the following season, when he had a career high 2.9 bWAR and 1.65 ERA, his best ever. He didn't have the peak of Wagner, but he was still as reliable as they came.

3. Octavio Dotel, 11.0 bWAR

In his 15 year career, Dotel was known for playing for 13 different teams and becoming an arm-for-hire in his later years. However, he was traded to the Astros in 1999 and spent five seasons with the team, the most of any team in his career.

Dotel earned some closing duties right away in his first year with the team, but was splitting time between the bullpen and the rotation. In 2000, he pitched 50 games and started 16 of those, while also accumulating 16 saves. He struck out 142 batters in 125 innings, but had a 5.40 ERA.

The Astros moved to him to the bullpen full time in 2001 and it turned out to be a good decision for both sides. In 61 games and 105 innings that season, he racked up 3.0 bWAR and a whopping 12.4 K/9 that year.

He took an even bigger step forward in 2002, posting a career high 4.2 bWAR and career best 1.85 ERA in 97.1 innings, collecting six saves. He had proved himself as a reliable reliever, posting a 2.48 ERA and 2.4 bWAR in 2003 before becoming a trade chip in 2004.

Dotel was traded in 2004, but collected 14 saves in his 32 games before the deal. His time with the team was brief, but he and Billy Wagner formed a brilliant duo.

4. Joe Sambito, 10.2 bWAR

Sambito is the oldest player listed, preceding everyone and beginning his career in 1976. As a 24-year-old, he made 20 appearances in Houston's bullpen, throwing 53.1 innings and posting a 3.54 ERA. He started four games that season, but in his second year became the team's premier reliever.

The left-hander saved seven games the following season, posting a 2.33 ERA in 89 innings. He continued to get better o the following two seasons, saving 11 games with a 1.2 bWAR in 1978 before a career year in 1979.

He was named to his lone All-Star team and had a career best 1.77 ERA and 3.3 bWAR in 1979. Sambito saved a career high 22 games in 91.1 innings, another career high. He continued to be brilliant in the next two seasons, posting a 2.19 ERA and 1.84 ERA in each season.

Sambito had become an integral part of the Astros' pitching staff, but went down with Tommy John surgery in 1982 and missed the entirety of the 1983 season before making his way back in 1984. He wasn't the same pitcher that year, with his lowest K/9 mark since his rookie season. Sambito was released prior to the 1985 season.

5. Larry Andersen, 7.8 bWAR

Andersen had a very interesting career with the Astros. It was brief, parts of five seasons, but it was the best stretch of his career. He is well known in Astros' history, but not for his performance on the field.

Andersen was acquired in 1986 and was immediately good in the bullpen. In 64.2 innings, Andersen helped the Astros reach the ALCS, posting a 2.78 ERA. Over the next three and a half seasons, the right-hander was an important member of the staff.

In 1988, Andersen posted a 3.45 ERA in 101.2 innings, a career high, but got even better in his age 35 season the following year. He posted a 2.94 ERA and 1.2 bWAR in 82.2 innings, striking out 66 batters. The best was still yet to come for the veteran.

He posted career highs all over the board in 1989, with a 1.79 ERA and a then-best 2.4 bWAR. He struck out 85 batters in 87.2 innings that season and was set to continue the dominance in 1990. In 50 games before being traded, Andersen accumulated 2.3 bWAR and had a 1.95 ERA.

His tenure was short, but before being traded, Andersen had a combined 2.3 bWAR in his first eight and a half seasons. He had 7.8 in his time with Houston.

Andersen is best known for the trade, however, as he was sent to Boston in exchange for arguably the best player in franchise history, Jeff Bagwell.

