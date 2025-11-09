Here Are Two Veteran Starters Astros Could Add on Short-Term Deals
The Houston Astros had a breakout performance from Hunter Brown -- who is a finalist for the American League Cy Young Award -- but will be losing longtime ace Framber Valdez to free agency. There doesn't seem to be much of a chance for them to bring Valdez back, so thsi team will be short on pitching depth.
It's going to be new territory for the Astros. While they've gone out and acquired Cy Young-caliber arms like Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole in the past, that's been via trade. Houston hasn't broken the bank for a free agent pitcher during their competitive window because they've also done a great job of developing their minor leaguers.
But they don't have much of a choice heading into 2026. Although Brown is one of the best young arms in the game, there isn't any depth behind him. Cristian Javier, Ronel Blanco and Lance McCullers Jr. are all coming off of injury. Because it's a good market for starters this year, it's time for Houston to take advantage.
MLB.com's Mark Feinsand and Brian McTaggart named six starters that could potentially be a fit.
RHP Zach Eflin
Zach Eflin, 31, will pitch in his 11th season in 2026. As his career has gone on, he has gotten better. Heading into the 2023 campaign, the Tampa Bay Rays gave him the biggest free agent contract in their franchise's history, but made him available at the next deadline.
The right-hander was terrific in the second half of 2024 for the Baltimore Orioles, compiling a 1.8 bWAR and a 2.60 ERA in 55.1 innings. He looked to be the ace of that staff heading into 2025, but he had arguably the worst year of his career where injuries affected him. In 77.1 innings, Eflin pitched to a 5.93 ERA and 1.42 WHIP, striking out just 50 batters and giving up a whopping 18 home runs.
"... he could be a candidate for a bargain contract while seeking a bounceback season," MLB.com stated.
When healthy, the 31-year-old is an innings eater and strike thrower. He has thrown over 160 innings three times and has a career walks per nine of 1.9. Eflin's poor 2025 season on the mound, coupled with his injury, could make him cheap on a one- or two-year deal.
For the Astros, a team that historically has not spent on starting pitchers in free agency, that kind of bargain makes a lot of sense. There are some young pitchers in the system, but they aren't quite ready yet. Eflin could provide a short-term stopgap as a No. 2 behind Brown.
RHP Merrill Kelly
Merrill Kelly is in a similar situation to Eflin in that he will likely command a short-term deal. He doesn't have the issue of coming off of injury, but the right-hander will be 37 years old for the majority of the season.
Since entering the league in 2019, Kelly has become on of the most reliable mid-rotation starters in baseball. In five of his seven seasons, he has thrown at least 150 innings and even threw more than 180 three times. With a career 3.77 ERA, he is a pitcher that a team can throw into the third spot of the rotation and not have to think about it all year.
He's getting close to 40, which is why he won't be signing a deal more than three years, at the most. But he might be coming cheaper than if he entered free agency last cycle. Traded to the Texas Rangers at the deadline, Kelly started 10 games and threw 55.1 innings while pitching to a 4.23 ERA and striking out 46 batters. He was brilliant in the first half of the season, and teams will be banking on getting the 134 ERA+ pitcher he was then.
Eflin might have the higher upside of the two, but Kelly will be the more reliable innings eater. The Astros need innings, as only one pitcher on the roster threw 100 innings this year.