Hunter Brown Set to Start Spring Matchup and Lead Astros on Opening Day

The Houston Astros have left no doubt about who will be the leader of the rotation coming into 2026. The intentions are clear - Hunter Brown is the unquestioned number one man.

The right-hander is scheduled to start on Wednesday, February 25, against the Miami Marlins. Along with taking a good look at him in spring training ball, the Astros have already named him as the official Houston Astros Opening Day starter.

For Houston, the decision put their confidence on full display, showing that Brown is ready to anchor the transitioning pitching staff.

A Breakout 2025 Season

Houston Astros pitcher Hunter Brown | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Brown earned his trip out to the mound as the starter in the rotation after he delivered the best season of his young career. In 2025, the right-hander posted:

12-9 record

2.43 ERA

2.06 strikeouts

1.03 WHIP

185.1 innings pitched.

Brown was Houston’s most reliable starter in 2025 and is one of the American League’s rising arms.

Why Wednesday’s Start Matters

Brown’s scheduled start likely holds very little weight in evaluating him as the leadoff man in the rotation, but it certainly gives the organization a chance to evaluate his workload and rhythm ahead of the regular season.

Houston’s expected rotation is beginning to take shape. The biggest change will be the absence of Framber Valdez, who left in free agency and will now don a Detroit Tigers uniform.

Hunter Brown Tatsuya Imai Cristian Javier Spencer Arrighetti Lance McCullers Jr.

Houston also has another option that could ultimately force a six-man rotation or even a hard choice for manager Joe Espada. Mike Burrow could be the sixth man, or he could also take the place of Arrighetti in the rotation.

What Brown Brings to the Astros

Houston Astros starting pitcher Hunter Brown | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Brown’s rise has been fueled by a power arsenal of pitches. His high-velocity fastball and improved secondary mix helped him post an elite strikeout profile in 2025. He also did a great job of keeping walks under control.

Equally important for Houston is durability - and it should be. After a 2025 season plagued with injuries throughout the whole team. Brown, however, logged a career-high workload last season and consistently took games into late innings.

Brown has the tools to remain not just Houston’s ace, but one of the American League’s premier starters.

What Comes Next

The Astros enter the 2026 season with fresh faces on the mound and will, no doubt, miss their former ace Framber Valdez. Fans can be excited about having Hunter Brown at the center of the plans.

His upcoming start on Wednesday is just another step in getting him prepared for Opening Day. If Brown performs anywhere near his 2025 level and the supporting rotation holds steady, the Astros pitching outlook could once again become one of the club’s biggest strengths.