This Rays Pitcher Has Emerged As Possible Astros Trade Target
In this story:
The Houston Astros hunt to boost their starting rotation this offseason continues and the Winter Meetings have heard a new report swirling. Tampa Bay Rays right-handed pitcher Shane Baz has emerged as a possible trade target of the Astros, according to Chandler Rome on X.
While league sources think Baz won't be moved, it's an intriguing thought for Houston fans. Baz is just 26 years old and is an established starter for the Rays. If a deal were to be made between the two organizations, it would give the Astros an experienced starter with what looks to be a long future.
What can the former first round pick provide for Houston?
As previously mentioned, Baz offers the Astros a young, established arm, one that's made 45 starts over the course of the previous two seasons, notably making 31 starts over 166.1 innings pitched this year.
An arm that can go the entire course of a season is massive for any team, regardless of production. Being able to record over 150 innings on the mound is valuable.
As far as what he offers in his arsenal, Baz has a five-pitch-mix featuring a 4-seam fastball, knuckle-curve, cutter, changeup, and slider. His fastball and his curve being his two highest used pitches. Hitters struggled against the knuckle-curve, as it generated a .214 batting average against in 2025.
Baz's knuckle-curve has proved to be his toughest pitch to hit, but it becomes even more effective when the fastball is on. With Baz's fastball velocity being 97 mph, an average of a 12 mph dip when mixing in the knuckle-curve is difficult to adjust to as a hitter.
Baz strikes hitters out at an above-average rate, while generating ground-ball contact at a 47% rate. With room to grow as a starter, Houston could be a great place to develop more. What it could cost though is the more important question to ask.
Still just 26 years old with upside clearly still being tapped into every year, Baz could command a very solid return. Nearly big league ready prospects like Ethan Pecko, Alimber Santa, and Jose Fleury could be possible targets for the Rays.
The Astros do have multiple potential pitching prospects they could send over to Tampa Bay, from both the upper and lower levels of the minor leagues. If they are fine with parting ways with some pieces, they could make a convincing offer for a young arm that could instantly help the rotation.
More Astros News
Tobey Schulman is a freelance writer currently covering baseball in the South Florida area, independently on X and SubStack. Prior to freelancing, Tobey was a writer for The Skippers View, covering both Major and Minor League Baseball. Over the past year, he has grown a following of almost 10,000 on X, while covering all things across the sport, both professional and amateur. In his free time he produces and live streams a podcast ‘Inside The Diamond’, where he co-hosts player interviews, breakdowns, and game watch parties.