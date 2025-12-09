This Rays Pitcher Has Emerged As Possible Astros Trade Target

The Houston Astros hunt to boost their starting rotation this offseason continues and the Winter Meetings have heard a new report swirling. Tampa Bay Rays right-handed pitcher Shane Baz has emerged as a possible trade target of the Astros, according to Chandler Rome on X.

Shane Baz has emerged as one target in the Astros' search for starting pitching. No deal is close and some league sources doubt Baz will be moved, but the interest is real and demonstrates the sort of trade Houston is trying to make. With @Ken_Rosenthal - https://t.co/OXhq7k9TOY — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) December 9, 2025

While league sources think Baz won't be moved, it's an intriguing thought for Houston fans. Baz is just 26 years old and is an established starter for the Rays. If a deal were to be made between the two organizations, it would give the Astros an experienced starter with what looks to be a long future.

What can the former first round pick provide for Houston?

As previously mentioned, Baz offers the Astros a young, established arm, one that's made 45 starts over the course of the previous two seasons, notably making 31 starts over 166.1 innings pitched this year.

An arm that can go the entire course of a season is massive for any team, regardless of production. Being able to record over 150 innings on the mound is valuable.

Sep 18, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane Baz (11) throws a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

As far as what he offers in his arsenal, Baz has a five-pitch-mix featuring a 4-seam fastball, knuckle-curve, cutter, changeup, and slider. His fastball and his curve being his two highest used pitches. Hitters struggled against the knuckle-curve, as it generated a .214 batting average against in 2025.

Baz's knuckle-curve has proved to be his toughest pitch to hit, but it becomes even more effective when the fastball is on. With Baz's fastball velocity being 97 mph, an average of a 12 mph dip when mixing in the knuckle-curve is difficult to adjust to as a hitter.

Shane Baz, 97mph Fastball and 86mph Breaking Ball, Overlay/Tails. pic.twitter.com/Gs01UhKT2S — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) October 2, 2021

Baz strikes hitters out at an above-average rate, while generating ground-ball contact at a 47% rate. With room to grow as a starter, Houston could be a great place to develop more. What it could cost though is the more important question to ask.

Still just 26 years old with upside clearly still being tapped into every year, Baz could command a very solid return. Nearly big league ready prospects like Ethan Pecko, Alimber Santa, and Jose Fleury could be possible targets for the Rays.

The Astros do have multiple potential pitching prospects they could send over to Tampa Bay, from both the upper and lower levels of the minor leagues. If they are fine with parting ways with some pieces, they could make a convincing offer for a young arm that could instantly help the rotation.

More Astros News