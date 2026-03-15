Ryan Weiss Emerging as Versatile Pitching Option for Astros This Spring

Spring training often creates opportunities for pitchers to force their way into, at the very least, roster conversations. Ryan Weiss has made the most of his chance to be a part of the Houston Astros roster.

Weiss entered camp after being signed as a free agent in December of 2025. He didn’t have a guaranteed role, but his spring performances have positioned him to raise eyebrows as a potential option for Houston.

Whether he is part of the starting rotation or the bullpen as a multi-inning reliever is still a question, but it looks like he certainly has earned a spot.

Strong Spring Performance from Weiss

Through three appearances this spring, Weiss took the field as a starter once. He has delivered impressive results each time. Across a total of 9.2 innings, he posted a .93 ERA, allowing just five hits and one earned run while striking out seven batters.

The 29-year-old has also kept opposing hitters from doing much damage, even if they connect. He has surrendered zero home runs and his .931 WHIP is further evidence of how effective he has been.

Posting stats like these has forced Houston to pay attention. He is one of the most effective pitchers vying for a roster position this spring.

A Valuable Swingman Option

Astros manager Joe Espada on Ryan Weiss’ strong outing, Paredes turning a double play, Lambert escaping a jam and Alvarez‘s first homer pic.twitter.com/Shyy1Pzhlq — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) March 15, 2026

Joe Espada is impressed. “He throws a ton of strikes, gets quick outs. He’s making a case for either rotation or bullpen. He’s throwing the ball really well. I can see how he can be successful either starting games or out of the bullpen.”

Winning teams rely on versatility, and Weiss has that to offer. The Astros have already used him in both roles as a starter and a reliever in spring training.

Over the course of a long season, this could be very valuable. Houston knows that well. In the 2025 season, no other team had more injuries than Houston. Throughout the campaign, 28 players landed on the injured list, making them the most-injured team in MLB history.

The pitching squad certainly wasn’t immune. Seven. For a lot of people, that’s their “lucky” number. For the Astros in 2025, that was the number of pitchers who found themselves on the injured list.

Weiss was signed to add depth to the team, but his contribution may prove to be much more than that. Weiss has the ability to throw strikes and handle multiple innings, and he has continued to show that every time the team has given him the opportunity this spring.

In his showing against the New York Mets, Weiss pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowed two hits, zero runs, one walk, one strikeout in 53 pitches. All in all, he gathered 29 strikes.

Forcing the Astros to Decide

While the Astros still have several decisions to make before finalizing their roster, Weiss has done exactly what he needed to do to make a strong case for being a starter. Simply, he has produced results.

As for Weiss, he wants to start.

Ryan Weiss on his preference to be a starter: "I haven't communicated that with (the team). I think they know that. I signed as a starter and I've been starting the last couple of years." pic.twitter.com/Mh3z9c2R9z — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) March 14, 2026

Whether or not he ultimately earns a spot in the rotation, claims a bullpen role, or begins the season as a depth piece, his strong performances have put him in a position to be watched and appreciated.