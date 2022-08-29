Can the Astros Handle the Loss of Álvarez?

The Houston Astros find themselves lofted upon a precarious peak. On one hand, they lead the American League West by 11 1/2 games, their grasp on a bye through the AL Wild Card round is firmly secured. On the other hand, they could be moments away from collapse as superstar Yordan Álvarez's production is quickly fading.

Álvarez was moved to the 10-day injured list for the second time in 2022 on July 10. His right hand had been bothering him and the Astros' brass had decided to confront the injury rather than let it worsen.

Álvarez missed the All-Star Game in Los Angeles but returned to Houston and his hot streak just 11 days later. From July 21 through July 29, the 25-year-old Cuban slashed .435/.588/1.087. And no, that last number is not Álvarez's OPS, that's his slugging.

But as July turned to August something changed. Perhaps Álvarez picked up the left hand injury he's dealing with now, but since July 30, the AL's top hitter has become a below-average player.

Álvarez has just one home run in that span, slashing .221/.314/.291. His production has all but fizzled away.

On Sunday, Brain McTaggert of MLB.com reported that Álvarez would be out of the lineup that day after receiving treatment on his left hand. The Astros' slugger hopes to return to the lineup Tuesday.

That said, how long can the Astros weather reduced production from their biggest star? Obviously they'll still make the playoffs, and in all likelihood receive a first-round bye, but going into the playoffs cold is a recipe for disaster.

Since July 30, when Álvarez's production started to dip, the Astros are 16-12. It's a good record, but not enough to be inspiring against better teams. The Astros have also missed key player Aledmys Díaz in that span too, but if the club is unable to overcome the losses of two players, they may be unable to bring a title back to Houston.

Of course, Álvarez could always return to his first half form after the treatment on his hand is complete, but it should be a major concern that the Astros have suddenly begun to flounder once they've lost their biggest star.

