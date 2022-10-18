Astros Should Prioritize Abreu in Free Agency This Winter

Houston Astros Should Prioritize José Abreu in Free Agency This Winter
The Houston Astros may need to look for a new first baseman this winter as Yuli Gurriel and Trey Mancini could both become free agents at the end of the season.
Gurriel is about to finish his one-year, $7 million contract, while Mancini has a $10 million mutual option for 2023. It seems likely that neither will return if another option, a better option, presents itself.
That option may just be José Abreu who may be allowed to walk away from the Chicago White Sox and into free agency. Spotrac has his current market value in the one-year, $9.1 million range. Right in between that of Gurriel and Mancini's current contracts.
Abreu, at age 35, slashed .304/.378/.446 and hit 15 home runs during the 2022 MLB season. He will be 36 entering next season, but it's hard seeing his production falling off a proverbial cliff in just one season.
Likewise, his production in 2022 far outpaced that of Gurriel's or Mancini's. In terms of OPS+ where the league average is 100, Abreu recorded a 133, just one under his career average. Gurriel and Mancini recorded an 84 and a 101 OPS+, respectively.
In what would be a similar, or perhaps even cheaper cost, the Astros could immediately upgrade at the position with a player that could be had on a one-year deal.
Abreu profiles as the type of player Houston routinely targets during the winter and his appetite for winning could play well for a team that has now been to six-straight American League Championship Series.
