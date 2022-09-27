Who Gets Demoted from the Astros Active Roster for the ALDS?

Currently rostering three catchers, it's obvious the Houston Astros intend to demote Yainer Díaz when the regular season ends and the postseason begins, but the pitching staff isn't so simple.

There are no clear minor league relievers currently on the roster. All pitchers, from rotation to bullpen, range from above-average to elite.

Yet, there are categories that these players fall into. Some are locks to makes the postseason roster, while other are not.

Justin Verlander, Framber Valdez, Christian Javier, Lance McCullers Jr., Ryan Pressly, Rafael Montero, Ryne Stanek, Bryan Abreu and Will Smith are all but guaranteed to make the the cut.

There are 13 spots for pitchers on the postseason roster, and there are five players could be considered at risk: José Urquidy, Luis García, Hector Neris, Phil Maton and Hunter Brown.

One of those players will miss the postseason roster.

Though Urquidy has performed worse in September, his spot in the rotation is far more solidified. He has made regular starts in what is now a five-man rotation for the Astros.

García meanwhile has filled in when necessary, pitching on eight days rest once and seven days rest twice this month. He is also filling in for a sick McCullers on Tuesday night. That would be a start on nine days rest.

Manager Dusty Baker and the Astros' brass clearly have less faith in García than they do Urquidy.

Yet, there are three bullpen pitchers who could also get left off the postseason roster. Of Brown, Maton and Neris, Brown has the highest chance of making the roster. He's been fantastic in limited work since being promoted. His high pedigree will also help him keep a spot.

So that leaves Maton and Neris. Of the two, Maton has a better ERA, 3.58 to 3.82, but Neris has a far superior FIP, 2.27 to 4.16, indicating his future performance will be better than Maton's.

Nevertheless, Maton hasn't yielded a run since Aug. 19, whereas Neris' ERA since that date is only a respectable 3.13. Either are options, but Maton's inconsistencies with his off-speed pitches may hurt his chances, along with his soaring FIP.

It's likely the Astros hang onto García. Obviously starters provide more value than relievers, he can pitch multiple innings out of the bullpen. Thus Maton and Neris are the two remaining candidates. If either falters down the stretch in the last seven games, there will be consequences.

Both pitchers should treat the Astros' final three series as postseason auditions.

